“It’s like we’re watching someone act out the original story line”: Fans feel Suits LA is trying too hard to be like the original

Suits LA premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025, bringing the legal drama to the West Coast with a fresh set of cast, starting with the main protagonist - former federal prosecutor-turned-entertainment-lawyer Ted Black (played by Stephen Amell). It's a spinoff series of the original Suits, which won the hearts of fans for nine seasons and was created by Aaron Korsh.

While the new show sounds promising, fans online were not particularly impressed. At the time of writing, the spinoff has a 39% score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to the 91% score of the original Suits series.

For many fans, the new NBC series is 'trying hard' to be like the original show. One particular X user pointed out how watching the spinoff feels like watching someone reenact the original series.

"I'm about 20 minutes in watching Suits LA and all I can think is they're trying to make it too much like the original. It's like we're watching someone act out the original story line," the X user said.

Other netizens resonated with the sentiment, while one social media user likened the new series to a high school production, and another said that it feels like a "cheap remake" of the original.

"Suits LA is trying too hard to be the original Suits without letting us get to know the characters," one user commented.

"Suits LA legitimately looks like a high school annual day production of the original Suits. I hope someone is protecting Gabriel Macht from this," another wrote.

"Suits la feels like a cheap remake of the original suits and feels forced tbh," a netizen said.

However, some social media users differed in opinion, encouraging other fans to give the Suits spinoff a chance. One netizen also commented that comparing it to the original show this early doesn't make sense.

"#SuitsLA shows promise. The pilot felt a bit uneven, but the drama is there. John Amos was a standout, loved seeing him guide Stephen Amell's character, and that final twist is hard," an X user remarked.

"Listen... everything about #SuitsLA is great - great fresh cast, compelling storylines, mysteries. Have patience... We are talking about a show with just two episodes in - you guys keep comparing it to a show with 9 seasons which makes no sense at all," another user said.

What is Suits LA about?

Suits LA follows a former federal prosecutor, Ted Black (Stephen Amell), who left New York and ran away from the mob to reinvent himself in Los Angeles. On the West Coast, he steers clear of criminal law, only focusing on entertainment law and representing some of the biggest names in Hollywood, at least at first.

He soon finds himself resorting to his old high-stakes cases after his former partner, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), betrays him and empties the law firm they formed after a merger.

The spinoff is set to follow their rivalry in and outside the courtroom after Ted is pushed to take on a murder case he didn't want in the first place, to save what's left of his firm.

He finds help from a colleague he worked with back in New York before everything came crashing down and he decided to move to the West Coast.

Catch new episodes of Suits LA every Sunday night on NBC, or stream previous episodes on Peacock.

