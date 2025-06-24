Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies in order: Complete watching guide

The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies are famous for telling the exciting and sometimes dangerous stories of genetically modified dinosaurs. In 1993's Jurassic Park, the first movie in the series, a rich businessman tries to make a dinosaur theme park. But chaos breaks out when the park's security systems fail and the dinosaurs are free to roam.

The series keeps going with several sequels and reboots, such as the Jurassic World movies, which show how the park changes over time to become a fully functional dinosaur amusement park. These movies show what happens when one messes with nature. They are a mix of science fiction, action, and adventure.

The story takes place over many decades, and there are two separate trilogies: Jurassic Park and Jurassic World. Both show the risks that come with trying to control and bring back to life ancient creatures for entertainment and profit.

There are six movies in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World series, and each one adds to the overall story. This list of movies in order will help one find their way through the Jurassic Park series, from the first movie to the most recent one, Jurassic World Dominion. Here is the correct order to watch these movies, beginning with the 1993 classic.

How to watch Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies in order: A chronological watch guide

1) Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park (Image via Prime Video)

In Jurassic Park, industrialist John Hammond creates a revolutionary dinosaur theme park on the remote Isla Nublar, using genetic engineering to bring extinct creatures back to life.

Hammond asks a group of experts, including paleontologists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler and mathematician Ian Malcolm, to look at the park's viability and ensure it is safe. But things get worse when Dennis Nedry, an unhappy worker who steals dinosaur embryos for a rival company, messes up the park's security systems. This allows a dangerous Tyrannosaurus rex to escape and start hunting the group.

The dangerous velociraptors and other dinosaurs in the park are let loose, causing chaos. As the group fights to stay alive, they learn that the dinosaurs have started having babies because their genes have been changed. With the help of the Tyrannosaurus rex, which kills the velociraptors, the survivors, including Hammond's grandchildren, are able to get away.

The movie ends with the group leaving the island. It is a groundbreaking mix of adventure and horror. Currently, this film is available to stream on Netflix.

2) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Image via Prime Video)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park takes place four years after the events of Jurassic Park, set on a second island called Isla Sorna, where InGen, the company behind Jurassic Park, once bred dinosaurs.

When dinosaurs attack a family, Hammond's nephew Peter Ludlow takes advantage of the situation to get rid of Hammond and take over InGen. He plans to catch the dinosaurs and bring them to San Diego, where he will sell them for money. To stop people from taking more dinosaurs from the island, Hammond asks Ian Malcolm to help him study them in their natural environment.

Malcolm goes to the island with his team, which includes his girlfriend, the paleontologist Sarah Harding, and the photographer Nick Van Owen. There, they find the dinosaurs living in the wild, without any help from people.

When Ludlow's mercenary group shows up to capture the dinosaurs, a chain of events causes chaos that leads to the capture of a Tyrannosaurus rex, which causes a lot of damage in San Diego.

The story ends with the dinosaurs being sent back to Isla Sorna and left to live on their own. The film is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Jurassic Park III (2001)

Jurassic Park III (2001) (Image via Prime Video)

Alan Grant, a paleontologist who is having trouble getting money for his research on velociraptors, is tricked into going back to Isla Sorna in Jurassic Park III. Paul and Amanda Kirby, a wealthy couple, offer to pay him money because they need his help to find their missing son Eric on the island. It turns out that the Kirbys were lying; they aren't looking for their son, they just want to find a way to get around the island.

Soon after they get there, a Spinosaurus attacks their plane and kills several crew members. The group now has to survive in the dangerous, dinosaur-filled landscape. They also run into a group of velociraptors and need to work together to get away.

They find out along the way that Eric has been living on the island for weeks and meet up with him again. The group fights the Spinosaurus and almost gets off the island, but Alan has to deal with the results of his past research first.

Jurassic Park III is available to stream on Netflix.

4) Jurassic World (2015)

Jurassic World (Image via Prime Video)

In Jurassic World, which takes place 22 years after the first Jurassic Park, a new, more advanced dinosaur theme park has been built on Isla Nublar, which is now fully operational. Masrani Global Corporation has taken over InGen's operations.

The park is a popular spot for tourists. But the park makes a genetically modified dinosaur called Indominus rex to make more money. It gets out of its cage and starts terrorizing the park.

To find and catch the escaped dinosaur, Claire Dearing, who runs the park, works with Owen Grady, who used to be in the Navy and now trains raptors. Zach and Gray Mitchell, Claire's nephews, get lost in the park and end up getting caught up in the chaos.

As the Indominus rex keeps attacking, Owen and Claire are able to find the boys again and work with them to stop the beast. In the final scene, an Indominus rex fights a Tyrannosaurus rex, and Owen's trained velociraptors help kill the hybrid animal.

At the movie's end, the park is closed down again, and the survivors leave the island. Jurassic World is available to stream on Prime Video.

5) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Image via Prime Video)

Three years have passed since the events of Jurassic World, and the volcano on Isla Nublar is threatening to kill off all the dinosaurs that are still alive. Owen Grady is asked to go back to the island and save the dinosaurs by Claire Dearing, who is now in charge of the Dinosaur Protection Group.

They are supposed to save the animals and take them to a safe place, but they find a dark plot when they get there.

As Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom progresses, the dinosaurs are being auctioned off to the highest bidder, and the Indoraptor, a new hybrid dinosaur, is shown off. At the same time, Claire and Owen learn that Maisie Lockwood, who is the granddaughter of Benjamin Lockwood, John Hammond's ex-partner, is the key to unlocking the genetic mysteries of the dinosaurs. The auction goes wrong, there is chaos, and the Indoraptor gets away.

As the dinosaurs are set free, the group fights to stay alive while the Indoraptor scares everyone. At the end, Claire and Owen have to choose whether to let the dinosaurs roam freely in the world of people or not. The dinosaurs are released back into the wild. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is available to stream on Netflix.

6) Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Jurassic World Dominion (2022) (Image via Prime Video)

Jurassic World: Dominion takes place four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Dinosaurs and people now live together openly, making the future uncertain. Claire Dearing, Owen Grady, and other people are working on different projects to protect and control the dinosaurs.

At the same time, Biosyn Genetics has become a new threat because it has set up a dinosaur preserve in the Dolomites and is using the dinosaurs for illegal genetic research.

Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm go back to look into what Biosyn is doing. They find out that the company has been using dinosaurs for profit and making genetically modified locusts to control farming around the world. The story also follows Maisie Lockwood, a child who was genetically modified.

Her DNA holds the key to saving the dinosaurs and stopping the locusts. The story builds up to a final showdown at the Biosyn facility, where the heroes work together to stop Biosyn's bad plans and keep the environment from being destroyed.

In the end of Jurassic World Dominion, the group faces Dr. Dodgson, Biosyn's dishonest CEO, and manages to get out of the facility. The dinosaurs are free to roam the Earth, and people will have to figure out how to live with them in the future. Jurassic World: Dominion is available to stream on Prime Video.

