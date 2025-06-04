7 movies to watch if you liked Prime Video's Graduation Trip: Mallorca

Paco Caballero's Graduation Trip: Mallorca, which was released on Prime Video, on May 30, 2025, is a hilarious Spanish film centered around young protagonists. It stars Yolanda Ramos, Sara Vidorreta, and Berta Castañé, among others. Set in 2021, Graduation Trip: Mallorca follows a group of Bachillerato students and their teachers who decide to take a trip to Mallorca after a year of COVID-19 lockdown.

Ad

However, when there is news of another outbreak, they are forced to stay in their hotel rooms. In order to salvage what's left of their holiday, the students plan a huge party. Unsurprisingly, things start to spiral out of control. Graduation Trip: Mallorca is fun to watch because it offers a good mix of likable characters, witty puns and memorable coming-of-age moments.

Viewers who enjoyed Graduation Trip: Mallorca should make a point to check out the entertaining movies on this list that are equally humorous and high-spirited.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Project X, Incoming and five other movies like Graduation Trip: Mallorca that will leave viewers with a smile

1) Van Wilder (2002)

Van Wilder is pure fun and chaos (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Like the students in Graduation Trip: Mallorca, nothing can stop the main character of Van Wilder from having fun. Portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, the titular character is a seventh-year senior who spends all his time helping undergrads succeed in the future instead of focussing on his own graduation.

Ad

Even though everything seems to be going great for Van, he has several insecurities that come to light when he starts to bond with Gwen Pearson, a reporter for the school paper played by Tara Reid, after she writes an article on him.

Even before the 48-year-old actor gained fans around the world for his clever puns as Deadpool, Reynolds' sense of humor was always on point as evident in this hilarious rom-com by Walt Becker. Similar to Graduation Trip: Mallorca, Van Wilder also boasts crazy parties, interesting characters, clever jokes and relatable dialogue.

Ad

Where to watch: Van Wilder is available on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Peacock.

2) Old School (2003)

Old School packs plenty of witty jokes and puns (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Although the leads in Old School are way older than the ones in Graduation Trip: Mallorca, they still exude the same relentless enthusiasm to enjoy every moment to its fullest. Directed by Todd Phillips, it stars Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Will Ferrell as Mitch, Bernard and Frank, three friends in their thirties.

Ad

When Mitch relocates to a house near a collegiate campus after a devastating break-up, his friends use the opportunity to start a fraternity in order to infuse some liveliness into their seemingly dull routines.

Like Graduation Trip: Mallorca, Old School is the kind of movie that doesn't take itself too seriously and yet packs enough tender moments to make it resonate with viewers of all ages.

Where to watch: Old School can be streamed on Netflix and Apple TV+.

Ad

3) Project X (2012)

Like Graduation Trip: Mallorca, Project X boasts an epic party (Image via Warner Bros)

Both Project X and Graduation Trip: Mallorca are focused on spirited young characters determined to throw an epic party that will be talked about for years. However, Nima Nourizadeh's teen comedy differs from Graduation Trip: Mallorca in terms of its cinematic style. He uses the found-footage technique, commonly used in horror films, and adapts it to the comedic narrative with great success.

Ad

Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper and Jonathan Daniel Brown play three friends who have the inspired idea to throw a party to elevate their status. But things get out of hand when news of the party starts to spread.

Like Graduation Trip: Mallorca, Project X has many moments that aren't very realistic but that doesn't make it any less fun. The writers also deserve credit for the witty dialogue that is consistently funny from beginning to end.

Ad

Where to watch: Project X is available for streaming on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Netflix.

4) Summer Day, Summer Nights (2018)

Summer Day, Summer Nights thrives on lovable young characters (Image via MGM Studios)

Although Summer Day, Summer Nights is not as chaotic as Graduation Trip: Mallorca, it still reflects the spirit of adolescence. Directed by Edward Burns, it stars Pico Alexander, Zoe Levin, Susan Misner, and many more. Set in 1982, the story revolves around a group of young locals residing in Long Island who are navigating friendship, romance and the challenges of growing up.

Ad

This underrated movie thrives on endearing characters who have their own strengths and flaws. Burns also does a great job of creating a nostalgic aesthetic that adds to the charm of the movie. There are times when coming-of-age movies can feel a bit too preachy but Summer Day, Summer Nights is a fun, light-hearted movie that will appeal to both teenagers and adults.

Where to watch: Summer Day, Summer Nights can be streamed on Apple TV+, Tubi and Prime Video.

Ad

5) Fire Island (2022)

This inclusive movie is both funny and enlightening (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Graduation Trip: Mallorca is all about different personalities coming together and the same can be witnessed in Andrew Ahn's Fire Island. It stars Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, and Margaret Cho, among others.

Ad

The narrative follows a group of gay men who take an annual trip to Fire Island Pines for much-needed quality time, healing and even some shenanigans. However, when their "house mother" reveals that she will be selling the house, they come to the realization that this may be the last time they are all together on the island.

Fire Island is a must-watch because it touches on poignant subjects such as acceptance, self-worth and body positivity. Although there are several movies that have been inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, this one certainly stands out thanks to its clever narrative and heartfelt storytelling.

Ad

Where to watch: Fire Island is available on Hulu and Apple TV+.

6) The Bubble (2022)

The Bubble's narrative is centered around the challenges people faced during the pandemic (Image via Netflix)

The Bubble, similar to Graduation Trip: Mallorca, captures the resilient spirit of people to carry on with their lives, as best they can, during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this Judd Apatow film, the central protagonists aren't students but the cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise. They fight against multiple adversities to shoot a much-awaited sequel while quarantining at a hotel.

Ad

It boasts an eclectic cast that includes the likes of Karen Gillan, Vir Das, Pedro Pascal, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, and many more. Like Graduation Trip: Mallorca, The Bubble is a treat to watch because of its humorous narrative that is brought alive by compelling characters with distinct personalities. Cinephiles will also appreciate the way the writers cleverly satirize common Hollywood tropes.

Where to watch: The Bubble is available for streaming on Netflix.

Ad

7) Incoming (2024)

The found-footage technique makes this teen comedy special (Image via Netflix)

It is an indisputable fact that the students in Graduation Trip: Mallorca know how to party. And, while the lead characters in Incoming are still amateurs in the beginning, they eventually learn to embrace the art of letting loose in a manner that would earn a round of applause from the Bachillerato students.

Ad

Marking the feature-length directorial debut of Dave Chernin and John Chernin, the movie stars Mason Thames, Bobby Cannavale, Ramon Reed, and Raphael Alejandro. The story revolves around four freshmen who are gearing up to attend their first school party. They want to make a good impression but things don't exactly go as planned.

It is commendable the way the writers are able to astutely capture the highs and lows of high school life. Like Graduation Trip: Mallorca, Incoming is a well-made coming-of-age movie that perfectly balances comedic scenes with relatable, emotional moments.

Ad

Where to watch: Incoming can be streamed on Netflix.

These light-hearted movies will appeal to fans of Graduation Trip: Mallorca because they boast memorable characters and engaging plots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meeta Borah Meeta is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in listicles. After graduating with English Honors, she began her professional journey in content with Engyne Systems and later joined Digicaptions as an English Editor. Meeta’s next career milestone was joining Eclectic Northeast, where she climbed the ranks from a Feature Writer to Assistant Editor. Her decade-long industry experience and personal interest in all things popular culture eventually helped her identify her expertise and led her to her current role at Sportskeeda.



For Meeta, her myriad industry roles have trained her in carrying out intensive research, content planning and editing. She believes her skills shine brightest when ideating entertainment and pop culture pieces that pique readers’ interests. To deliver on this, she relies on extensive research and acquires ample information on a topic before developing a story on it.



Fully aware of the ever-evolving entertainment sphere, Meeta strives to keep up with the latest developments in the field to ensure her reportage is always relevant. She always relies on her judgment to navigate sensitive information to prevent negatively impacting the reading experience, while simultaneously retaining accuracy and objectivity.



Meeta’s favorite artist is Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, who is a master storyteller in her eyes for his ability to invite viewers to read between the lines. When not brainstorming a new piece, Meeta can be found traveling or preparing for her next trip. Meeta is deeply invested in board games as well, and has even started a board game club with her friends. Know More