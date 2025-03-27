7 horror movies to watch if you liked Spin the Bottle

Spin the Bottle (2025) is a teen horror movie directed by Gavin Wiesen. When a group of friends play 'spin the bottle' at a haunted house, they unleash a supernatural being that plans to kill them all. The movie stars Tanner Stine as Cole Randell, whose grandmother is the demon haunting them all.

The movie received negative reviews, with a 3.5/10 IMDB rating. Horror movie fans expected a more substantial plot line, perfectly executed jump scares, and a satisfying climax. However, Justin Long shone as the town Sheriff and father of the teen hero's love interest.

If viewers like the premise of Spin the Bottle and want more, they can check out this list for more horror movie recommendations!



Tarot, Talk to Me, and other movies like Spin the Bottle.

1) Truth or Dare (2018)

Lucy Hale as Olivia Barron (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

A group of college students play a game of truth or dare on vacation in Mexico. They quickly realize that the game is supernatural and that not following the tasks could lead to deadly consequences. This horror thriller stars Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), and an ensemble cast.

The audience of Spin the Bottle will enjoy the movie's game-themed premise while appreciating its well-written murder scenes.

2) Talk to Me (2022)

Sophie Wilde as Mia in Talk to Me (Image via YouTube/A24)

A group of teenagers discover that they can connect with the spirits using an enbalmed severed hand. Holding the hand and saying "Talk to me" allows them to communicate with the spirit world. However, things are not all fun and games when the spirits fully possess them and make them do horrific things.

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, this Australian horror mystery received critical and audience acclaim for its unique premise and execution. The movie was distributed by A24 Films in the United States. Fans of Spin the Bottle will enjoy the immersive storyline and stellar performances of Talk to Me.

3) Tarot (2024)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

A group of college friends slip away to the mountains to celebrate their friend's birthday. There, they find a tarot deck, and each pulls a card for fun. Things go awry when their readings start to come alive and murder them.

Tarot was a box office success, with fans enjoying the movie's premise and well-crafted cinematography. If viewers of Spin the Bottle are new to the horror genre and want to explore, this movie is a good place to start.

4) Would You Rather (2012)

Iris in Would You Rather (Image via YouTube/Periscope Entertainment)

Iris (Brittany Snow) is a distressed woman in need of a bone marrow donation for her brother's leukemia treatment. When she comes across Shepard Lambrick (Jeffrey Combs), he makes her an offer she can't refuse. But first, she must agree to play a game of 'Would you rather' with a group of others just as desperate for the money.

Spin the Bottle viewers will enjoy the high-stakes and gamified premise of Would You Rather. Directed by David Guy Levy, this psychological horror film received mixed reviews from the audience, with a 5.7/10 IMDB rating.

5) I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

A still from I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

A classic horror-slasher film from the 90s, I Know What You Did Last Summer follows a group of teens who accidentally kill a man in a car accident and cover it up. A year later, a mysterious killer stalks them, promising revenge for what they did that summer.

Spin the Bottle fans will enjoy the suspenseful narration of the film while appreciating its relevance in horror pop culture. The movie franchise, starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe, and Johnny Galecki, has several sequels as well.

6) Escape Room (2019)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Adam Robitel's psychological horror film follows six strangers participating in an escape room puzzle to win $10,000. However, things take a turn when the rooms start killing participants. How do they escape and survive the challenge?

Spin the Bottle viewers looking for a more heightened game experience in the horror genre will enjoy Escape Room. With a 6.4/10 IMDB rating, the movie received positive reviews from the audience for its innovative premise.

7) The Ritual (2017)

A still from The Ritual (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Four friends, Phil, Dom, Hutch, and Luke, go on a hiking trip to Sweden in memory of Rob, a friend who was murdered. When Dom's knee injury forces them to abandon their hiking trail and cut across a forest, they encounter evil like never before.

This David Bruckner horror directorial is based on Adam Nevill's 2012 book of the same name. Fans of classic, realistic horror movies (and viewers of Spin the Bottle) should check out this British supernatural horror movie.

Horror movie fans can also check out classics like The Conjuring, The Ring, Scream, Annabelle, and more!

