Ryan Reynolds reveals pitching an R-rated Star Wars production to Disney 

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he wants to make an R-rated Star Wars. He said that he even pitched it to Disney. The Star Wars franchise is one of the most renowned franchises in the world. George Lucas inaugurated the franchise in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Since then, it has seen numerous movies, series, and spinoffs.

Over the years, the franchise's themes have focused on numerous emotions like loss, betrayal, revenge, and much more. Ryan Reynolds, however, believes these emotions are tough to replicate for a streaming audience. Hence, he wants to make an R-rated Star Wars.

Ryan Reynolds pitched R-rated Star Wars to Disney

In an episode of The Box Office Podcast, released on Sunday, May 25, Ryan Reynolds spoke about the franchise and said (via Entertainment Weekly):

"I pitched to Disney, I said, 'Why don't we do an R-rated Star Wars property?' It doesn't have to be overt, A+ characters, there's a wide range of characters you could use, and I don't mean R-rated to be vulgar. R-rated is a Trojan horse for emotion. I always wonder why studios don't want to just gamble on something like that."

Reynolds asserted he doesn't want to feature in that production as it would be a bad fit. He said he wants to be part of the production or writing team instead. The Free Guy star took up production in 2016 with Deadpool and has produced many projects since then.

Ryan Reynolds explains his reasoning behind wanting an R-rated Star Wars

With the entertainment world moving towards streaming, Ryan Reynolds believes that having a similar emotional impact as a theatre is tough. He pointed out that people take out time and make an effort to go to the movies, which isn't possible on streaming. He said:

"You're never going to get the same emotional investment from a streamer that you are from a theatrical movie, because they're getting in cars and paying for parking, and babysitters, and sitting down, and watching the movie, and then driving home. That's the emotional investment you can try to sell."

This is why the Deadpool star believes that an R-rated movie or series will help grab the attention of the viewers instantly. He pointed out that the audience's attention span has reduced, and a big opening can attract streamers. He added:

"On a streamer, my only note, always, is that, for God's sake, with everything you can, to grab them in that first shot, like that first thing that happens in the movie... Start with something, 'Holy sh*t!' and then, 'How did we get here?'"

He further continued,

"Streamers, I think that model is even more important because we have all these distracto-fat things clogging our arteries of attention, and it is so easy to tune out unless you have them right at the top."

The highest rating Star Wars has received to date is PG-13, which has applied since 2005. The franchise has also seen many series like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

