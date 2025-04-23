Life or Something Like It: Full list of cast explored

Life or Something Like It has found a new life 23 years after its theatrical release on April 26, 2002. The comedy-drama film directed by Stephen Herek and written by John Scott Shepherd and Dana Stevens has been trending among the week's top movies on Netflix.

The film tells the story of a news reporter, Lanie Kerrigan, played by Angelina Jolie. After knowing that she had been prophesied to die in a week, she realized that her idea of a perfect life was false. In the time remaining, she experiences life in its rawness with open arms, finding a new love along the way.

Besides Angelina Jolie, the film also stars Edward Burns, Stockard Channing, Lisa Thornhill, Christian Kane, James Gammon, Melissa Errico, and Tony Shalhoub in prominent roles.

The main cast of Life or Something Like It

Angelina Jolie as Lanie Kerrigan

Angelina Jolie (Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Angelina Jolie is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood in the 21st century, known for playing emotionally challenging roles. She played the lead role of Lanie Kerrigan in Life or Something Like It.

Jolie began her career as a child with the 1982 comedy film Lookin' to Get Out with her father, Jon Voight. She has won an Academy Award for her performance in Girl, Interrupted. She is also an accomplished director and has made films like In the Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken, First They Killed My Father, and Without Blood.

Edward Burns as Pete Scanlon

Edward Burns (Image via Team Coco)

Edward Burns played Pete Scanlon, a carefree single father and a cameraman for a news program. His guts and attitude annoyed Lanie, but eventually she began to respect his way of life, feeling herself drawn to him.

Burns began his career as a filmmaker in 1995 with the critically and commercially successful independent film Brothers McMullen. He has appeared in popular films such as Saving Private Ryan, The Holiday, 27 Dresses, Man on a Ledge, Friends with Kids, and Alex Cross.

Tony Shalhoub as Prophet Jack

Tony Shalhoub (Image via Conan O'Brien)

Tony Shalhoub is a well-known actor known for his work in films and television. He played Prophet Jack in Life or Something Like It. His prophecy of Lanie dying within a week changed the entire course of her life.

Shalhoub was a television regular in the 90s and 2000s with his appearances on the sitcom Wings and in the police procedural series Monk, for which he won numerous accolades. His other projects include Men in Black, The Siege, Galaxy Quest, Spy Kids, Thirteen Ghosts, and The Man Who Wasn't There.

The additional cast of Life or Something Like It

Angelina Jolie and Edward Burns (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they played in the film:

Amy Esterle as a teenage Lanie Kerrigan

Marika Anuik as the younger Lanie Kerrigan

Ashlyn Morgan Williams as 5-year-old Lanie Kerrigan

Christian Kane as Cal Cooper

James Gammon as Pat Kerrigan

Melissa Errico as Andrea

Stockard Channing as Deborah Connors

Lisa Thornhill as Gwen

Kasey Stevens as 5-year-old Gwen

Gregory Itzin as Dennis

Veena Sood as Doctor

Jesse James Rutherford as Tommy

David Dunard as Striker Bob

Paul Morgan Stetler as a Limo Driver

Theron Zahn as Steve

Eric Snellman as George

What is Life or Something Like It about?

Angelina Jolie and Edward Burns (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Life or Something Like It is a feel-good drama that tries to expand on the meaning of a perfect life. As Lanie begins to realise that life can't be made perfect, and just be lived in the best way possible, the viewers are encouraged to reflect upon their own lives.

The film is currently available to stream on Netflix. Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Shocked by a psychic's reading, a star reporter who thrives on superficial success must reevaluate her priorities — and her future."

Stay tuned for more news and information on Life or Something Like It and other such films on Netflix.

