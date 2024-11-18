"Spitting image of Angelina"— Internet reacts to Angelina Jolie bringing her youngest son to the Governor's Awards

The Academy Award-winning actress, Angelina Jolie attended the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024, accompanied by her 16-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt. The event marked a rare red-carpet appearance for Knox, whose last public appearance was in October 2021 during the premiere of Eternals in London.

The mother-son duo turned heads, with Jolie in a yellow gown and Knox opting for a suit and a buzzed hairstyle. This outing comes amid a period where Jolie's children have mostly stayed out of the limelight.

Angelina Jolie has previously shared that her children, including Knox, prefer to maintain a low profile. However, Knox’s presence at the awards drew significant attention, with fans and onlookers praising his resemblance to his famous mother. The internet quickly buzzed with reactions to Knox’s appearance:

Trending

"I think this is the first picture of Knox I’ve seen of him in years, wow he looks so grown up and a spitting image of Angelina!" a user wrote.

Internet reacts to Angelina Jolie bringing her youngest son to the Governor's Awards (Image via @Sleepy-Giraffe947/Reddit)

"Omg, all of these kids are grown. They're all permanently 5-12 years old in my mind lol," one fan stated.

"He looks just like her brother did back in the '90s," one user remarked.

This wasn’t the first time fans pointed out familial resemblances in Jolie’s children. Previously, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s evolving style and personality were likened to both her parents, further fueling public intrigue surrounding the Jolie-Pitt siblings.

"I thought that Shiloh had shaved her head and we were diving back into the John discourse," one Reddit user wrote.

"Her children are all so beautiful and grown up," another user wrote.

"They look beautiful! I've literally been here for the adoption and birth of all her children. I remember that adorable photoshoot she did with Maddox when he was still a toddler. The fact that the youngest are now 16 years old," someone agreed.

Angelina Jolie’s children’s creative pursuits

Angelina Jolie's children have occasionally stepped into the public eye through creative ventures. Knox's twin sister, Vivienne, recently worked as a producer’s assistant on the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders, which Jolie produced. Meanwhile, Pax and Maddox Jolie-Pitt have been involved in assistant directing roles for Jolie's upcoming film Maria.

The family's participation in creative projects has been a source of pride for Jolie, who described the filmmaking process as a familial endeavor. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in August 2024, she noted,

"When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children—Maddox (23), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16)—have largely stayed away from public life. Despite their parents' high-profile careers, the siblings have occasionally made appearances at film premieres or accompanied Jolie on humanitarian missions.

Knox voiced a character in Jolie’s animated film Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016. Similarly, his siblings have shown varying levels of interest in the arts, from set photography to acting and theater production.

Angelina Jolie's upcoming projects include Maria, a film about opera singer Maria Callas, set for release in 2025, ensuring her continued presence in Hollywood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback