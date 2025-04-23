Life Or Something Like It ending explained: Did Prophet Jack's prediction came true?

Life or Something Like It is a 2002 comedy-drama film directed by Stephen Herek from a screenplay by John Scott Shepherd and Dana Stevens. It was released in theatres across the United States on April 26, 2002.

Ad

Available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video, the film is about a young news presenter who learns she might die in a week, forcing her to rethink her carefully constructed image and seek a genuine connection. Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Shocked by a psychic's reading, a star reporter who thrives on superficial success must reevaluate her priorities — and her future."

Life or Something Like It stars Angelina Jolie, Edward Burns, Stockard Channing, Lisa Thornhill, Christian Kane, James Gammon, Melissa Errico, and Tony Shalhoub in prominent roles.

Ad

Trending

Jack prophesied Janie's death in Life Or Something Like It

Angelina Jolie and Edward Burns (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Life or Something Like It is about a young news reporter, Lanie Kerrigan, played by Angelina Jolie. She lived with her sports star boyfriend in a large apartment and was herself something of a celebrity.

Ad

She took good care of her health by constant workouts and consuming healthy food. A large part of her healthy living was to appear perfect in front of the camera, with carefully styled Marilyn Monroe-style blonde hair.

Her boss informed her that she was being considered for a big promotion that she had always dreamed of. However, to be a serious candidate, she must learn the technical aspect of the job and work with Pete, a cameraman with whom she once had a one-night stand. However, the two were not that fond of each other.

Ad

Despite the mutual dislike, they worked together on a few stories, one of which was about a homeless man, Jack, whom some people considered a prophet. During the short interview, Jack told Lanie some of his predictions about a football game and the weather. However, he also said that she would not get the promotion because she was going to die that coming Thursday.

Lanie made drastic changes in her life in Life Or Something Like It

Christian Kane as Cal (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Lanie was not a believer in prophecies; however, when Jack's predictions about the game and the weather came true, she got nervous. She met Jack, who told her that he cannot control the visions. He told her what he saw, and that she was indeed going to die.

Ad

After accepting that she only had a few days left on earth, Lanie began questioning her idea of a perfect life. She began to question the facade of a great job, great friends, and a great partner that she had carefully constructed and began to see things as they were.

She broke up with Cal when he showed more concern about her appearance than her mental and physical well-being. She found herself drawn towards Pete's carefree nature and began a romantic relationship with him.

Ad

Jack's prediction came true, but Lanie survived in Life or Something Like It

Angelina Jolie and Edward Burns (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Lanie accepted the new promotion and left for New York, which meant leaving Pete behind. Pete confronted the prophet, who told him that she would die in New York.

Ad

Lanie's death in the prophecy was metaphorical and not literal. Though she did get caught up in a crossfire between the police and criminals, she eventually survived. However, the new Lanie was a completely new person who did not care for appearances, but longed for true love and happiness. Life or Something Like It ended with Lanie and Pete, now married, cheering Cal during a game.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Life or Something Like It and other such films on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More