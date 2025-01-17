5 things you didn't know about Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, born on June 4, 1975, is a renowned actress and filmmaker. She is celebrated for her performances in Hollywood movies as well as her global advocacy work.

Counting from the roles she played in films like George Wallace and Girl, Interrupted, to her iconic portrayal of Lara Croft, she has established herself as a versatile talent. Aside from her role in various films, Jolie’s humanitarian efforts and role as a mother of six have made her a globally respected figure.

Following her recent performances, direction, and charitable work, Angelina Jolie has been the buzz of the town even in 2025. Her popularity is deeply rooted in her engagement with global issues of education and refugee rights as well as in her protection of human rights.

Lesser known things about Angelina Jolie

1) Angelina Jolie is a 'Spelman Mom'

Jolie is a 'Spelman Mom' (Source: Getty)

Angelina Jolie's oldest daughter is Zahara. Spelman College student. Spelman College is a historically prestigious Black institution in Atlanta, Georgia. As a proud mom, she was delighted with her achievement and shared her joy on campus in 2022.

Her Instagram post called Spelman a “special place” and an honor for her family to be affiliated with it. Jolie's public support of Zahara's journey shows her dedication to her children's education and culture. This highlights her role as a caring mother who supports her children's goals.

2) Jolie had undergone a preventive double mastectomy

A Preventive Double Mastectomy in 2013 (Source: Getty)

As soon as she came to know about the BRCA1 gene, Angelina Jolie had a preventive double mastectomy in 2013. The BRCA1 gene significantly raised her risk of breast and ovarian cancer. She revealed her choice in a much-loved New York Times op-ed, saying,

“My chances of developing breast cancer have dropped from 87 percent to under 5 percent.”

3) Angelina Jolie has 16 tattoos

Angelina Has 16 Tattoos (Source: Getty)

Tattoos are significant in interpreting someone's way of life, beliefs, and personality. Angelina Jolie's 16 tattoos depict the same. The meaning of her tattoos is closely connected with her life.

From her children's birthplaces to "Quod me nutrit me destruit" ("What nourishes me destroys me"), her tattoos say it all. She also respects Tennessee Williams' play A Streetcar Named Desire.

Jolie's tattoos depict her life, values, and relationships. For her, her tattoos define her. Fans learn about the actress's deeply personal beliefs through these tattoos.

4) Diplomatic role with the United Nations

Angelina Jolie On The World Stage In The UN (Source: Getty)

After over a decade of her career as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Jolie was named Special Envoy in 2012. She was the UNHCR's diplomatic representative. She visited several places around the world where there were crises to speak up for refugees.

Her job with the UN ended in 2022, but her contributions are still significant. Jolie's work to help refugees and displaced people brought their plight to the attention of people all over the world. Her work stresses how important it is to use your platform to make a difference.

5) A passionate pilot

All about the actress (Source: Getty)

Jolie is authorized to operate single-engine aircraft due to her pilot's license. In order to facilitate her humanitarian missions, which included the delivery of aid to remote crisis areas, she obtained this qualification.

Her dedication to hands-on involvement in charitable work is demonstrated by the instrumental role her Cirrus SR22 aircraft has played in these endeavors.

Jolie's enthusiasm for aviation is rooted in her aspiration to provide direct support to communities in need. Her capacity to fly is yet another illustration of her multifaceted capabilities and unwavering commitment to effecting change on a global scale.

Exploring Angelina Jolie's career apart from acting

Angelina Jolie is an advocate for human rights. She has directed critically acclaimed films such as Unbroken and First They Killed My Father. Her production of the 2024 musical The Outsiders won her a Tony Award.

Jolie's conservation and education efforts are remarkable. She has funded Cambodian and Afghan schools and the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which promotes community development and wildlife conservation. Her philanthropy addresses child immigration and gender equality.

Beyond her career successes, Jolie's personal life—including her motherhood and health choices—showcases her fortitude and will. Still a potent voice in Hollywood and beyond, she uses her platform to highlight urgent world issues.

