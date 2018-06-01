United Nations Declares 3rd June as World Bicycle Day

The World Cycling Day is unique and one should be a part of it. Here is why United Nations took such an initiative.

mayank.vora CONTRIBUTOR News 01 Jun 2018

United Nations has officially declared June 3rd, 2018 as World Bicycle Day. As quoted in a UN resolution in April - "The bicycle can serve as a tool for development and as a means not just of transportation but also of access to education and healthcare."

UN General Assembly

This announcement was made during the 72nd Regular Session of the UN General Assembly In New York when a resolution was adopted by 193 member states. The declaration invites the member states and other relevant stakeholders to celebrate and promote the awareness of the bicycle.

The resolution recognizes the longevity, reliability and, versatility of the bicycle, which has been a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport. It also serves as a tool of development as it gives access to education, healthcare, and sport.

The day will also remind that a bicycle "is a symbol of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production, and has a positive impact on climate."

It will symbolize "synergy between the bicycle and the user fosters creativity and social engagement and gives the user an immediate awareness of the local environment."

UN has encouraged Member Nations "to devote particular attention to the bicycle in cross-cutting development strategies and to include the bicycle in international, regional, national and subnational development policies and programmes."

Also, it has encouraged "to improve road safety and integrate it into sustainable mobility and transport infrastructure planning and design, in particular through policies and measures to actively protect and promote pedestrian safety and cycling mobility, with a view to broader health outcomes, particularly the prevention of injuries and non-communicable diseases."

Dave Neiswander, CEO of World Bicycle Relief, said that "World Bicycle Relief believes the bicycle has the power to create sustainable economic and social change."

“The UN resolution and dedication to the bicycle as a tool for development will help amplify its positive impact and generate more transformative change across the world.”