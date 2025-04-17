7 comedies to watch if you liked One of Them Days

Comedies have long been one of the favorite movie genres as they give viewers an opportunity to escape the daily monotony of life. They offer a chance to unwind through lighthearted storytelling and laughter.

A popular sub-genre within the comedy genre is the female-centric comedies. Female-centric comedies have undergone an interesting transformation over the years. Previously, women in comedies were often reduced to stereotypical roles. They were either the love interests or the helpless and one-dimensional characters defined by their relationships with the patriarchy.

However, things have changed in the last few decades, where women in comedies have more substantial roles that don't fall into stereotypes.

One of Them Days is one such film that has strong female characters, an entertaining narrative, and a storyline that reminds viewers not to take life too seriously. The film, which was released in January 2025, follows two roommates, Alyssa (SZA) and Druex (Keke Palmer) fight against the odds to avoid eviction and still stay friends.

While their lives are going fine, things take a tragic turn when they get an eviction notice and discover that Alyssa's boyfriend has spent all their rent money. The two women are on the clock as they try to arrange the money to keep their place. Their unconventional methods mean comic sequences that don't just entertain but have the viewers rooting for them.

The film balances humor with a raw portrayal of women's experiences while offering new perspectives that challenge old narratives. One of Them Days validates women's lived experiences through Alyssa and Druex's friendship and the problems they face.

In the last few decades, female-centric comedies like One of Them Days and Girls Trip, White Chicks, Bridesmaids, and Miss Congeniality have broken stereotypes while following an entertaining plotline.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the writer.

Baby Mama, White Chicks, Girls Trip, and four other comedies to watch if you like One of Them Days.

1) White Chicks (Prime Video)

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers)

Considered one of the most hilarious comedies of the 2000s, White Chicks follows two FBI agents, Kevin and Marcus (Shawn and Marlon Wayans). The two have to go undercover as blonde socialites Brittany and Tiffany Wilson to hamper a kidnapping plot.

Mixed identities, Black men trying to navigate the social world while disguised as fancy white women, make for several hilarious moments that fans still remember. The movie consistently gives viewers a reason to laugh as they watch the Kevin and Marcus attempt to keep their cover as Brittany and Tiffany while doing their job.

White Chicks is available for streaming on Prime Video.

2) Girls Trip (Prime Video)

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ Universal Pictures)

Comedies with women-centric storylines are always entertaining and unpredictable, one of which is Girls Trip. The story follows lifelong friends Ryan, Lisa, Sasha, and Dina, who decide to reunite after in New Orleans.

However, what they didn't know was how chaotic the trip could become, unleashing a riot of laughs and hilarious moments. Apart from that, the film also sees tensions among the friends rise as secrets come out and threaten to ruin their friendship.

The movie, which was released in 2017, stars Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinket Smith as the four best friends.

Girls Trip is available for streaming on Prime Video.

3) Bridesmaids (Disney+)

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ Universal Pictures)

Bridesmaids is one of the most popular female-centric documentaries and centers around female friendships, bonds, and the obstacles that come in the way of these bonds. The film's protagonist is Annie (Kristen Wiig) and she is dealing with multiple issues, including a failed bakery business and unfriendly roommates. To add to all this, her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) is getting married and has asked Annie to be her maid of honor.

Annie, however, is determined to fulfill her maid of honor duties regardless of her own financial issues. However, all her plans and efforts are thwarted by another bridesmaid, Helen, (Rose Byrne), who is Lillian's extravagant and elite new friend.

Bridesmaids sees Annie as she fails to plan all the pre-wedding events, which leads to her friendship Lillian being compromised. However, like all buddy-comedies, this film too has a resolution at the end of it.

The 2011 film is available for streaming on Disney+

4) Miss Congeniality (Max)

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers)

Miss Congeniality folllows FBI agent Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) as a practical person, who is unaccustomed to conventional femininity. However, when she learns about a threat at a Miss United States pageant show, she has to go undercover as a contestant to expose and take care of the threat.

The film falls in the Stangers in Strange Territory sub-genre of comedies and sees Gracie as she transforms from a typical "tomboy" to a conventionally feminine contestant. She develops bonds with the other contestants and learns new things about the pageant world along with the importance of female friendships.

What made Miss Congeniality a hit among the comedies from the 2000s was its portrayal of Gracie's makeover and the situations she is put into as she prepares for the pageant.

The Sandra Bullock-starrer is available for streaming on Max and Netflix.

5) Baby Mama (Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+)

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ Screen Bites)

Career-focused Kate Holbrook (Tina Fey) decides to be a single mother and have a baby on her own only to learnt that she has issues with fertility. So, she hires Angie Ostrowski (Amy Poehler), a recently single woman, as a surrogate.

Angie moves in with Kate and like dual-focused comedies, Baby Mama, focuses on the contrast between Kate and Angie's lifestyle differences. While Kate is health-conscious, Angie is more spontaneous and takes life one day at a time.

Their situation leads to funny moments, from contrasting approaches to pregnancy to prenatal class incidents. It balances humor with moments of transition in their relationship as they adapt to each other's circumstances, eventually for the mutual love of the baby.

Baby Mama is available for streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and Disney+.

6) Trainwreck

A still from the scene of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ Universal Pictures All-Access)

Amy (Amy Schumer) has embraced her father's belief that monogamy is not real. She continues her life of brief encounters while avoiding any emotional attachment. However, her perspective shifts when she meets Dr. Aaron Conners (Bill Hader).

Trainwreck is one of the modern romantic comedies that has a more female protagonist-centric views. It shows how Amy's lifestyle of casual relationships, social drinking and partying is a stark contrast to Dr. Aaron's more stable lifestyle. It is one of the comedies that is funny while making the viewers reflect and think while relating to the main characters.

The 2015 film is available on Amazon Prime.

7) Bring It On (Netflix)

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@Universal Pictures All-Access)

Bring It On is one of the teenage comedies from the 2000s that is still beloved by fans of the genre. It follows new cheerleading captain Torrance Shipman (Kirsten Dunst) as learns her team has been copying a routine from another team.

Since they have qualified for the nationals, she decides to develop a routine of her own for the squad, resulting in various hilarious mishaps. The film explores the spirit of competition and the pressure to succeed. It sees Torrance managing her team, a new romantic connection, while working on creating an original dance routine.

The story highlights themes of originality through genuine work rather than using short means in this cheerleading-centric entry to sports comedy movies.

The 2000 film is available for streaming on Prime Video.

These are the few comedies that viewers can watch if they like One of Them Days, which can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV. Let us know in the comment section which one was your favorite.

