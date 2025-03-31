Despicable Me 4: A complete list of voice cast and their characters explained

Despicable Me 4 is the fourth installment in the globally popular animated film franchise. It is directed by Chris Renaud from a screenplay by Mike White and Ken Daurio. The film was released theatrically in the United States on July 3, 2024, and became critically and commercially successful.

Ad

The story continues Gru's journey with his adopted daughters' story from the previous films. The great villain is now a family man with Lucy as his wife, his minion army, and a newborn baby boy. However, when his old rival returns to seek revenge, he and his family must find a way to save themselves.

The main voice actors, including Steve Carell as Gru, Kristen Wiig as Lucy, and Pierre Coffin as the Minions, returned for this installment. New additions to the cast include Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Stephen Colbert, Sofía Vergara, and Will Ferrell.

Ad

Trending

Main voice cast of Despicable Me 4

Steve Carell as Gru

Steve Carell (Image via The Late Show With Stephen Colbert)

In Despicable Me 4, Steve Carell plays the grouchy and cynical supervillain turned hero, Gru. Carell is a celebrated actor and comedian best known for his role as Michael Scott in the NBC sitcom The Office. Carrell's other notable works include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Evan Almighty, Get Smart, Date Night, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Foxcatcher.

Ad

Kristen Wiig as Lucy Wilde

Kristen Wiig (Image via Saturday Night Live)

Kristen Wiig portrays Lucy Wilde, Gru's wife and a secret agent. In addition to acting, Kristen is a celebrated writer, comedian, and producer who often makes hilarious appearances on Saturday Night Live and various award shows. She was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Screenplay category for the 2011 film Bridesmaids.

Ad

Will Ferrell as Maxime Le Mal

Will Ferrell (Image via The Late Show With Stephen Colbert)

Will Ferrell plays the lead antagonist, Maxime Le Mal, in Despicable Me 4. With a career spanning over three decades, Ferrell has played lead roles in many iconic comedy films. A recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the actor founded the comedy website Funny or Die in 2007 with writer-director Adam McKay.

Ad

Additional voice cast of Despicable Me 4

Ad

The complete list of voice actors and the characters they play in the film:

Steve Carell as Gru

Kristen Wiig as Lucy Wilde

Will Ferrell as Maxime Le Mal

Joey King as Poppy Prescott

Sofía Vergara as Valentina

Stephen Colbert as Perry Prescott

Chloe Fineman as Patsy Prescott

Miranda Cosgrove as Margo

Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom

Pierre Coffin as the Minions

Dana Gaier as Edith

Madison Polan as Agnes

Tara Strong as Gru Jr.

Chris Renaud as Principal Frau Übelschlecht

John DiMaggio as Karl

Laraine Newman as Melora

Brad Ableson voices Sensei O'Sullivan

Romesh Ranganathan voices Dr. Nefario

Ad

About Despicable Me 4

Ad

The Despicable Me franchise is known for its masterful mix of comedy and emotions, presented with quirky yet likable characters. Despicable Me 4 maintains the essence while moving the story forward as Gru and his family face new challenges in the form of Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend, Valentina.

The film is available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video. Here's how the platforms describe their plot:

"Following the blockbuster Minions: The Rise of Gru, the biggest global animated franchise in history, now begins a new chapter as Gru and Lucy and their girls —Margo, Edith and Agnes —welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Despicable Me 4 and other animated films.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback