7 animated movies like Despicable Me 4 to watch right away

Gru, the world's most beloved reformed villain-turned-anti-villain agent, returns for another turbulent, action-packed adventure in Despicable Me 4. His past catches up with him this time when an old classmate-turned-nemesis, Maxime Le Mal, reappears with a menacing intention endangering Gru's family. Gru, Lucy, and their children hide under new identities and settle into suburban life.

Under Chris Renaud's direction and co-directed by Patrick Delage, Despicable Me 4 is the fourth major installment and sixth overall release in the cherished series. Written by Mike White and Ken Daurio, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and newcomers—Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Sofia Vergara—lead a star-studded voice cast for the film.

If Despicable Me 4 has viewers craving more animated fun, these seven movies are great picks to watch next.

1) Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Still from the trailer of Minions: The Rise of Gru (Image via YouTube/Illumination)

This prequel to the Despicable Me series takes a trip back to Gru's childhood. It shows how he dreamed of becoming a supervillain and first met the Minions. At 12, he tries to join a villain group called the Vicious 6 and steals a powerful artifact. This sets off a wild chase that pushes young Gru to prove himself.

The film is packed with Minion mischief, '70s-inspired music, and hilarious action. Gru's early struggles make it a fun and essential watch for Despicable Me 4 fans. The humor and heart of the franchise shine through as the Minions create chaos while staying loyal to their tiny boss.

2) The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Still from the trailer of The Secret Life of Pets (Image via YouTube/Illumination)

The Secret Life of Pets was also produced by the Despicable Me 4 studio, Illumination. This animated movie looks at what pets do while their owners are away. Once his owner adopts a giant, shaggy dog named Duke, Max, a spoiled terrier, finds his life completely upside down.

Although they do not get along initially, the two dogs have to cooperate when they become lost in the city. The duo comes upon a disobedient rabbit named Snowball, who commands a gang of abandoned animals. Fans of Illumination's narrative technique will find the movie to be a great choice as it offers comedy, action, and touching moments.

3) The Incredibles (2004)

The Incredibles is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates the mix of action and family dynamics Despicable Me 4 presents. The Parr family—the stars of this Pixar classic—have hidden their superpowers to lead regular lives. But when Bob Parr, sometimes known as Mr. Incredible, is tempted to get back into action, his entire family is pulled into a mission with great weight on a successful completion.

This movie features heartfelt drama about a family, funny bits, and exciting superhero action. From Elastigirl to the kids, every character gets their chance to shine in the limelight. Because of its deft writing and gripping story, the film is regarded as among the best animated superhero films ever made.

4) Megamind (2010)

Megamind (Image via Dreamworks)

This DreamWorks movie entirely reinterprets the superhero genre. The plot of Megamind centers on a villain with blue skin who discovers he has no purpose in life since he lacks a hero to fight after at last defeating Metro Man. He creates a new superhero to try to fix this, but things do not go as intended.

Funny events abound in the movie, along with deft story turns and comedic interpretations of the struggle between good and evil. Will Ferrell is the voice actor for Megamind, a character who isn't really bad but is misinterpreted. It has similar themes to Despicable Me 4 as it looks at what happens when a villain veers from the expected route.

5) Sing (2016)

Those who watched Despicable Me 4 will savor another hit from Illumination, Sing. The story revolves around koala Buster Moon. Through planning a singing competition, he helps his failing theater survive. Taking part in the competition is a timid elephant, a punk rock-style porcupine, and a gorilla driven to leave the criminal lifestyle his father has led.

Along with memorable songs, the movie features various funny and touching scenes. Every character has a different backstory that adds to the general depth of the film. Should viewers find the vibrant energy and humorous timing of Despicable Me 4 appealing, Sing offers a similar experience with a musical interpretation.

6) Bolt (2008)

Bolt (Image via Disney Plus)

The protagonist of this Disney movie is Bolt, a dog that stars as a superhero on a TV show. Bolt thinks he has superpowers in real life. When he finds himself far from home, he soon realizes he is normal and must navigate the real world without his abilities. Along the road, he teams up with a fearless hamster and a cynical cat.

The film shows a range of emotions as Bolt comes to terms with who he is, including dramatic and humorous ones. Like Despicable Me 4, it revolves around an improbable hero trying to find his way surrounded by charming supporting characters.

7) Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Image via YouTube/Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Ralph and Vanellope are taken to the vast and wide online world in this sequel to Wreck-It Ralph. When they go online, trying to save Vanellope's game, they discover themselves in the middle of a wild adventure full of references to popular culture and other characters.

Managing to keep things interesting, the film explores subjects like friendship, self-discovery, and the anarchy that is the internet. Because of its mix of humor, action, and heart, those who loved Despicable Me 4 and are searching for another animated movie with strong characters and intriguing stories will find this a great choice.

Despicable Me 4 carries on the comedy, action, and heart of the series. Those who enjoy how it blends adventure and comedy will discover a wealth of animated films to delight.

Every movie has something different to offer, whether that is the musical delight of Sing or the superhero action of The Incredibles. Minions: The Rise of Gru recounts Gru's beginnings, to name one example. These films catch the same appeal that drives Despicable Me 4 to be a must-see.

