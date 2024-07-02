5 Important things to know before watching Despicable Me 4 

Despicable Me 4 follows a thrilling continuation of the beloved animated series, and fans can expect much from Gru and his naughty minions. Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and a star-studded cast are in Despicable Me 4, featuring new challenges and adventures. With its premiere at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 9, 2024, the film has already garnered mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

Despicable Me 4 follows Gru and his family as they face a new adversary, Maxime Le Mal, who seeks revenge after being arrested at Gru's alma mater, Lycée Pas Bon. Maxime, now equipped with cockroach body parts, escapes from prison and targets Gru's family.

The Anti-Villain League relocates them with new identities, but Maxime kidnaps Gru's son, Gru Jr. Gru searches for his son with his neighbors and minions, ending in a dramatic confrontation with Maxime.

The film introduces new characters, and the fan-favorite minions also return. These odd, yellow creatures add humor and chaos to Gru and his family's adventures. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in the US on July 3, 2024, and streaming by October or November.

The official synopsis states,

"Gru, the world's favourite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League agent, has just welcomed a new member to his growing family - consisting of his wife Lucy, their three adopted daughters Margo, Edith, and Agnes, and their baby, Gru Jr. The family is forced to go on the run when they become targeted by escaped criminal Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend, Valentina."

Five Despicable Me 4 facts to know before going to the theater

1) A new villain is introduced: Maxime Le Mal

Despicable Me 4 introduces Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell. Maxime is a formidable adversary seeking revenge on Gru and his family. His character brings a fresh challenge, driving the plot forward with new conflicts and exciting confrontations. Understanding Maxime's motives and impact on Gru's life is crucial for fully enjoying the movie.

2) Gru's family dynamics

The family's dynamics are further complicated by the inclusion of Gru's young son. This character demonstrates a more personal side of Gru as a father, bringing a unique blend of warmth and challenges. One of the film's most significant highlights is how Gru reconciles his villainous past with his obligations as a parent.

3) The role of the minions

The minions play a crucial role in the film, with five of them, Tim, Mel, Dave, Jerry, and Gus, becoming Mega Minions with superpowers. Despite their augmentation, their short-lived superhero careers fail.

The Mega Minions are key in Gru's mission to save his kidnapped son. To promote the movie, Illumination created a "Megaverse" website and a Roblox game called Despicable Me 4 Heist Obby, where players can steal Lenny the Honey Badger and win prizes.

4) Release dates and availability

Release dates and availability

Understanding the release schedule is essential. Despicable Me 4 premiered in Australia on June 20, 2024, and will hit US theaters on July 3 and the UK on July 4, 2024. It's important to note these dates to avoid spoilers and enjoy the film as soon as it's available.

The eleventh anniversary of Despicable Me 2's initial release date is marked by the release of this film. Streaming details are yet to be confirmed, but it's likely to appear on platforms like Peacock or Prime Video by late 2024.

5) The film marks several milestones

The film marks several milestones

Despicable Me 4 marks several milestones for Illumination Entertainment. It is the first time an Illumination franchise has reached a fourth installment, making it a quadrilogy. The film is also notable for its production in the 1.85:1 aspect ratio, a format shared only with Minions and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

This is a shift from the 2.39:1 aspect ratio used in Despicable Me 3 and Minions: The Rise of Gru, signifying a return to the visual style of the original Minions film. These production choices reflect the studio's evolving approach to the beloved franchise.

The minions, beloved for their unpredictable and humorous behavior, play a vital role in Despicable Me 4. Kevin, often seen as the leader, Stuart, the teenage rebel, and Bob, with his different-colored eyes, are central figures.

Their interactions and mischief add a unique flavor to the film, making every scene they are in more engaging. Every minion, whether it's Kevin's leadership, Stuart's rebellious antics, or Bob's innocent charm, brings something new to the viewers.

