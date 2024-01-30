Despicable Me 4 trailer release: Voice actor, key takeaways and more 

Seven years after its predecessor, Despicable Me 4 by Illumination is arriving in theatres on July 3, 2024.

Illumination Entertainment, the production company for the franchise, dropped the trailer on January 28, 2024. With the trailer giving the first look at the movie, new revelations have come out. While seasoned actors like Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara are joining the voice cast, Gru’s son is an added member of the plot and will have an impact on the storyline.

Despicable Me 4 is the sixth instalment of the franchise and the fourth Despicable Me movie. The first animated comedy movie of the franchise arrived in 2010 and set the main characters of supervillain Gru, who planned to steal the moon, along with his minions.

However, his commitments created a dilemma, as he adopted three girls. The first movie was followed by Despicable Me 2, Minions, Despicable Me 3, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The main voice cast of Despicable Me 4

As with the previous movies, the lead character of Felonious Gru is voiced by Steve Carell in Despicable Me 4 supported by Lucy Wilde as Kristen Wiig and Piere Coffin as the Minions. However, a new set of adversaries is set to be fighting Gru in the upcoming movie.

The January 2024 trailer revealed the inclusion of a new voice cast like Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara to join the movie. The cast list of the known characters is as follows:

Steve Carell voices Felonious Gru Kristen Wiig voices Lucy Wilde Will Ferrell voices Maxime Le Mal Sofia Vergara voices Valentina Joey King voices Poppy Miranda Cosgrove voices Margo Dana Gaier voices Edith Steve Coogan voices Silas Ramsbottom Piere Coffin voices the Minions Madison Polan joins as Agnes

Madison Polan replaced Nev Scharrel who voiced Agnes in the Despicable Me 3. Moreover, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman and Chris Renaud are part of the cast in as yet unrevealed roles.

Chris Renaud is also the director of the movie. Mike White and Ken Daurio are the writers while Brett Hoffman and Chris Meledandri have produced the animated film. As before, produced by Illumination Entertainment, Universal Pictures will distribute the movie when released.

Prominent takeaways from the trailer of Despicable Me 4

The recently released trailer of Despicable Me 4 has brought in glimpses of the plot. While the minions seem to continue with their mayhem, new characters both within the family and the adversary are evident.

The first and very obvious takeaway is Gru’s son, Gru Junior. While the trailer does not disclose the child’s name, his equation with his dad is not amicable. The child clearly does not like his father, while the father is affectionate towards him, and this father-son relationship is likely to be an important focus in the plot.

The new villain pestering Gru and his family would need the family to leave their home for a safe house. That hints at an evil adversary who is more dangerous than any Gru has encountered before.

Maxime announces revenge, which means a backstory is due. This time his family, including Margo, will assist Gru in his battles.

The expected plot of Despicable Me 4

The plot for Despicable Me 4 seems to point at a normal family being persecuted by the villain.

Gru, who was a supervillain had turned into an anti-villain league agent due to the inspiration from his wife Lucy, who is the same. The couple raised three girls who were adopted by Gru but loved as daughters by Lucy too. They also have an infant son.

In this peaceful paradise comes escaped criminal Maxime, voiced by Will Ferrell of Barbie fame, to avenge a past grudge. The authorities force Gru and his family to escape to a safe house. However, Gru’s attempts at teaching his family defence skills and covert attacks seem to go wrong.

Meanwhile, Gru Jr., though displeased with his dad, has the ability to handle animals. Whether the joint skills of the whole family can counter Maxime and his girlfriend Valentina, played by Sofia Vergara of Griselda fame, remains to be seen.

Despicable Me 4 has come out with its trailer and reveals the inclusion of new characters and cast. It's slated for a July 3, 2024 release. While the main cast remains the same, a new enemy is arriving in the voiceover of Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara.

The plot promises minion chaos along with situational comedy as is the draw of the franchise’s writers. After a theatrical release, Peacock channel will have a digital pay-TV window for four months. After that, Netflix will stream it for the next 10 months, followed by another four months on Peacock.

Watch out for Despicable Me 4 in theatres on July 3, 2024. Meanwhile, catch the previous movies of the franchise available on Peacock while the first Minions movie is on Netflix. They are also available for buying or renting on various platforms.