"They are still Milking this?"- Fans disappointed with Illumination using Minions in Migration trailer

Illumination, the studio behind the iconic Minions and all its sequels, is all set to bring back the charm with its upcoming animated feature, titled Migration. The studio recently dropped a trailer that gives a peek into the world of migrating ducks.

Despite the apparent strength of the trailer and premise for this Benjamin Renner movie, fans remain unconvinced due to their concerns about the studio's overreliance on the popularity of its Minions franchise.

Illumination is almost synonymous with the Despicable Me franchise. But fans were not very happy about the production company's choice of using the Minions in the trailer and in the descriptors to promote the film, especially because the franchise has spawned multiple sequels, prequels, and pop culture icons over the years.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Illumination's upcoming film (Image via Twitter)

Many fans criticized this decision of using the famous yellow Minions in Migration, and also expressed their disappointment at the trailer.

Migration is set to premiere globally on December 22, 2023.

Migration's trailer leaves Twitter divided

Discussing Film's post about Illumination's upcoming film (Image via Twitter)

With Illumination's great history with animated films, it is hard to see why fans are not impressed with the upcoming film. There could be many factors, including the lack of creativity and diversity in both the animation and story style. There was also recurrent criticism about the use of Minions to promote the film.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Illumination's upcoming film (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Illumination's upcoming film (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Illumination's upcoming film (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Illumination's upcoming film (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Illumination's upcoming film (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Illumination's upcoming film (Image via Twitter)

Despite the criticisms about putting the Minions in a place they do not belong, some fans were rightly excited about the film and expressed their interest in the project.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Illumination's upcoming film (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Illumination's upcoming film (Image via Twitter)

Migration stars Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, Carol Kane, Casper Jennings, Tresi Gazal, and Danny DeVito.

The film is directed by Benjamin Renner, co-directed by Guylo Homsy, and written by Mike White.

Migration is set to be theatrically released in the United States on December 22, 2023.