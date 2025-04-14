Where to watch One of Them Days online? Streaming details explored

One of Them Days is a buddy comedy film written by Syreeta Singleton and directed by Lawrence Lamont that was released in theaters across the United States and Canada on January 17, 2025.

TriStar Pictures and Hoorae Media produced the film on a budget of $14 million. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it grossed over $51 million worldwide at the end of its theatrical run.

Dreux and Alyssa are best friends and roommates who are having a rough time. When the duo discovers that the latter’s boyfriend Keshawn has spent all their rent money, they scramble to come up with $1,500 to stop getting evicted by the end of the day. They go to comical extremes to achieve their goal while doing their best to keep their friendship intact. The film is available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

Actress and singer Keke Palmer starred in the movie as Dreux. The Enemiez singer is also known for her appearances in films such as Nope, Alice, Hustlers, and Pimp. The role of Alyssa is played by singer, songwriter, and actress SZA, who is known for creating the soundtrack of the films Black Panther and I Feel Pretty, among others.

Streaming platform for One of Them Days

One of Them Days is currently available for streaming on multiple platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

Streaming One of Them Days on Netflix

Viewers who wish to stream the film on Netflix are required to subscribe to the platform. As of April 2025, Netflix offers US viewers three subscription plans:

Standard with ads, $7.99/month: This plan includes most movies and TV shows, supports streaming on two devices simultaneously in 1080p (Full HD), and allows downloads on two devices.

Standard (ad-free), $17.99/month: This plan offers unlimited ad-free content, streaming on two devices at a time in 1080p, and downloads on two devices. Subscribers can add one extra member outside their household for an additional fee.

Premium, $24.99/month: Provides ad-free streaming on up to four devices simultaneously in 4K Ultra HD with HDR, downloads on six devices, and the option to add up to two extra members outside the household for an additional fee.

Streaming One of Them Days on Amazon Prime Video

As of April 2025, Amazon Prime Video in the US offers both ad-supported and ad-free viewing options, which subscribers can avail to watch One of Them Days.

Ad-Supported: Included with an Amazon Prime membership at $14.99/month or $139/year, or available as a standalone Prime Video subscription for $8.99/month. This tier features limited advertisements during movies and TV shows.

Ad-Free: Subscribers can opt for an ad-free experience by paying an additional $2.99/month on top of their existing subscription. This upgrade removes most ads from on-demand content, though some promotional trailers may still appear.

Streaming One of Them Days on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ offers a single, ad-free subscription plan in the US for $9.99 per month. There are no ad-supported tiers; all content is available without commercials. New and eligible returning subscribers can take advantage of a limited-time promotion, paying $2.99 per month for the first three months until April 24, 2025. Additionally, Apple TV+ is included in Apple One bundles starting at $19.95 per month.

