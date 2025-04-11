Netflix announces new Pride and Prejudice series with Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden & Olivia Colman

A new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen has been announced by Netflix, to be helmed by author Dolly Alderton and director Euros Lyn. The project will be a six-part miniseries starring Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Colman in key roles. Alderton, Corrin, and Lyn will serve as executive producers of the series alongside Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point. Lisa Osborne joins as a producer.

Netflix stated that the screenplay will closely follow the original text, first published in 1813. The novel Pride and Prejudice follows Elizabeth Bennet, the second of five daughters of a country gentleman who is fierce, independent, and loves to read. She comes across a rich aristocratic landowner, Fitzwilliam Darcy, and their evolving relationship in Regency England drives the plot.

Pride and Prejudice is set to go into production in the United Kingdom in 2025. However, the date of release is yet to be announced. Netflix executive Mona Qureshi described Austen’s work as the ultimate romantic comedy in her statement that read:

“Dolly’s fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, means she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear. The caliber of a cast led by Emma, Jack, and Olivia is testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands with Euros Lyn and the team at Lookout Point at the helm.”

Cast and crew of Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice

The cast of the upcoming Pride and Prejudice series is led by Golden Globe-winning actress Emma Corrin, starring as Elizabeth Bennet. Known for her role in projects such as Nosferatu, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, and Black Mirror, Corrin shared her excitement on becoming a part of the show stating:

“Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

Corrin’s Bennet will be complemented in the series by BAFTA winner Jack Lowden, who steps into the shoes of the classic romantic hero, Mr Darcy. Lowden is known for his previous works Slow Horses, Benediction, Dunkirk, and many more.

The third big name in the cast that has been announced is that of Academy Award winning actress Olivia Colman, who is starred in projects such as The Crown, The Favourite, Heartstopper, Great Expectations, among others.

In a statement shared by series writer Alderton, she noted on the upcoming project, “Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it. Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.”

“The book is a gift to adapt — packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm. In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship and society, while aspiring to Austen’s delightfully observational voice,” she added.

Pride and Prejudice (2005) movie is set to return to theaters

The announcement of a new Pride and Prejudice series comes as an earlier film adaptation of the novel starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen is set to be back in theaters on April 20, 2025. Produced by Focus Pictures and directed by Joe Wright, the film was originally released in 2005.

The re-release is part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the project that received four Academy Awards nods and two Golden Globe nods, while winning Wright his first BAFTA. Knightley starred in Pride and Prejudice as Elizabeth, with her sisters being played by Rosamund Pike, Talulah Riley, Jena Malone and Carey Mulligan. Lady Catherine, the orchestrator of matches and Mr Darcy’s (Macfadyen) aunt was notably played by Dame Judi Dench.

Check in for more updates on Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice.

