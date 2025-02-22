Why fans shouldn't raise their expectations for As We See It season 2? Reasons explored

Fans waiting for As We See It season 2 may remain disheartened as Amazon Prime Video shows no signs of renewing the series. The comedy-drama made in the United States was adapted from the original Israeli series On the Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The series was developed by Jason Katims and premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 21, 2022.

As We See It received extremely favorable reviews from all quarters. It received a 90% critics score and a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the acclamations did not translate to high viewership numbers, which ultimately led to Amazon executives pulling the plug on the show after the very first season.

Fans and industry insiders have long speculated about why the show struggled to gain an audience. Many believe that the show failed to become popular due to the lack of sufficient marketing. The show was allegedly not promoted well among the target audience, which negatively impacted its chances of success and As We See It season 2 to get into production.

Showrunner Jason Katims was shocked by As We See It season 2 getting canceled

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on March 24, 2023, showrunner Jason Katims shared his thoughts on Amazon not moving forward with As We See It season 2. He claimed that the studio executives had yet to explain their decision to him, but he felt that low viewership swayed their opinion on the matter.

He insisted that while the execs were personally fond of the project, they could not justify continuing with it in terms of a profitable business venture.

"I think it comes down to numbers; they needed more people watching than those who watched. They don’t divulge specifics about that to anybody. I don’t know the details, unfortunately. I know that the decision was made not based on anything creatively. They just needed more eyeballs," stated Katims.

The show attempted to tell a story about the sensitive subject of people on the autism spectrum. Therefore, As We See It was known to have a much less popular approach than mainstream shows such as Reacher or Jack Ryan. When asked about it, Katims noted that the show should have ideally set separate standards for viewership.

"I wish it were different. As We See It was a show that was very personal to me, and I really thought it was going to get renewed. I was shocked that it wasn’t because critics and those who watched had a positive response. There just weren’t enough people watching as far as what Amazon’s expectations were. Maybe this is a conversation that will evolve over time," he shared.

Amazon reportedly announced axing As We See It season 2 despite the writers having begun working on it.

Exploring the story of As We See It

Actors Sosie Bacon, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien, Rick Glassman, and Creator/Showrunner/Writer/EP Jason Katims speak onstage during Amazon Prime Video's 'As We See It' panel during Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )

While As We See It season 2 never moved beyond pre-production, the first season of the show continues to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show, comprising a total of eight episodes, each approximately 30 minutes long, starred Rick Glassman as Jack Hoffman, Albert Rutecki as Harrison Dietrich, and Sue Ann Pien as Violet Wu.

The official synopsis of the show on Prime video reads:

"The series follows Jack, Harrison, and Violet, 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them."

The series told a story of independence and acceptance, which would have been explored further in As We See It season 2. The leads were supported by a cast that included Sosie Bacon (Smile), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds), and Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriends).

As fans see no chance of getting As We See It season 2 at present, it provides a stark reminder of the sway their views have on the success of streaming content across platforms.

