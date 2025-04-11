What is One of Them Days all about? Everything you need to know before you watch

One of Them Days is a comedy film that was released in cinemas across the US on January 17, 2025. Starring Keke Palmer and SZA, this movie centers around two friends on a frenzied quest to collect funds to pay off their rent and avoid eviction. Issa Rae joins the team of producers for this film. It was directed by Lawrence Lamont and written by Syreeta Singleton.

Distributed by Sony Pictures, One of Them Days was a huge box office hit, grossing over $51 million. It earned a 6.6 rating on IMDb and 94% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The film features a varied mix of tracks in its soundtrack, bringing together big and emerging artists.

Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, SZA, and Lawrence Lamont at the premiere of One of Them Days. Image via Instagram/@lawrencelamont

Premise of One of Them Days

One of Them Days opens with two friends, Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), who live together along with Alyssa's boyfriend, Keshawn (Joshua David Neal). Trouble comes knocking in the form of their strict landlord who threatens to evict them if he doesn't receive his $1500 before sundown. However, the two friends are sure it's already been paid.

In a state of total panic and confusion, they come to the realization that Keshawn has run away with the rent money, sending them on a comical spree to save their apartment - and their friendship.

SZA and Keke Palmer as Alyssa and Dreux. Image via Instagram/@oneofthemdaysmovie

Much to Alyssa's dismay, they track Keshawn down to the home of another woman, Berneice (Aziza Scott), where the women discover Keshawn has blown their rent money on his T-shirt business.

Through rejections from loan banks, disasters at a blood donation center, and stealing a pair of Air Jordans from electric wires to resell for rent money, these friends stick together and even manage to get Dreux to her job interview at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the stealthy duo of Keshawn and Berniece have been following the whereabouts of Alyssa and Dreux, and an ensuing fight between the three women makes Dreux's recent employers think twice about hiring her.

While Berniece manages to steal the $1500 they made off the Jordans, they receive a call from King Lolo (Amin Joseph) - a local gangster whose Jordans were just stolen. He threatens them to pay him $5000 by 10 PM that night if they wish to live.

Keke Palmer and SZA. Image via Instagram/@oneofthemdaysmovie

The friends' bad luck continues when they reach their apartment complex and realize their landlord has already begun the process of evicting them, throwing all their belongings out. A light bulb flickers on in Alyssa's head when their new neighbor Bethany offers to purchase one of her paintings, and the two friends host an art exhibition to raise funds.

This highly successful, impromptu event caught the attention of Dreux's interviewers who were present at the event and informed her that she could expect a call from her company very soon with the job offer.

Chaos ensues when King Lolo shows up to collect his $5000 but is knocked out by a piece of the apartment's ceiling breaking off. The women also find Keshawn hiding in the apartment in a bid to win Alyssa back. This attempt does not seem to impress Alyssa, who is more keen on mending her friendship with Dreux.

Watch the trailer for One of Them Days

Cast of One of Them Days

This buddy comedy features some prominent faces in the world of Black comedy and more.

• Keke Palmer as Dreux

• SZA as Alyssa

• Joshua David Neal as Keshawn

• Aziza Scott as Berniece

• Maude Apatow as Bethany

• Patrick Cage II as Maniac

• Amin Joseph as King Lolo

• Lil Rel Howery as the Buyer

One of Them Days is the highest-rated female Black comedy film since 2017's Girls Trip, starring Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, and Jada Pinkett Smith. It is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

