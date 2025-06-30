Jurassic World Rebirth: Full list of cast and characters 

Gareth Edwards' and David Koepp's Jurassic World Rebirth is set to hit theatres in the United States on July 2, 2025. Standalone sequel to the 2022 action-adventure film Jurassic World Dominion, this film is the seventh installment in the renowned Jurassic Park franchise.

The plot centres around three operatives: Zora Bennett, paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, and Duncan Kincaid, who embark on a top-secret mission to retrieve DNA from three of the largest dinosaur species currently in existence. The biomaterial from these dinosaurs holds the key to a revolutionary drug that could save countless human lives.

The Jurassic World Rebirth cast is led by Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. Other actors like Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono also make an appearance in the film.

Main cast in Jurassic World Rebirth and the characters they play

Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals - Source: Getty

Actress Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett in Jurassic World Rebirth. Bennett is a highly skilled ex-special forces operative chosen to head the mission to retrieve DNA from the dinosaurs living on the isolated island of Ile Saint-Hubert. She is involved in extreme action sequences and uses her combat instincts to keep the team alive.

Johansson found fame after portraying Agent Romanoff/Black Widow in multiple movies as part of the MCU franchise. Her portrayal of Charlotte alongside Bill Murray in the 2003 romantic drama Lost in Translation earned her a BAFTA Award. Some of her other acting projects include Lucy, Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story, The Prestige, and Under the Skin.

Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis

Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis (Image via Instagram/@jurassicworld)

Jonathan Bailey stars as the paleontologist and scientific advisor, Dr. Henry Loomis, who is primarily responsible for extracting the DNA from dinosaur eggs. Hoping to catch a glimpse of the magnanimous creatures and study them, he eventually turns into the moral compass of the team.

Jonathan Bailey is best known for playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's romantic period drama show Bridgerton. He is also known for starring in TV shows like Leonardo and Groove High. He can also be seen in various other projects like Company, Fellow Travelers, W1A, and Broadchurch.

Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid

"A Conversation With U.S. Lawmakers About Religious Persecution" Hosted By The Ahmadiyya Muslim Congressional Caucus & Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission - Source: Getty

Duncan Kincaid is an old ally of Zora Bennett who lives a laid-back life playing cards and drinking alcohol in Paramaribo. As captain of the Essex, the ship that takes the entire team to Ile Saint-Hubert, Kincaid plays a vital role in Jurassic World Rebirth. He comes to the aid of the stranded Delgado family and uses his navigational and engineering skills to save the crew when things don't go as planned.

Academy Award-winning Mahershala Ali made his first major film debut in David Fincher's fantasy film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. He also appears in The Hunger Games film franchise and Beau Willimon's House of Cards. His roles in Moonlight and Green Book were responsible for his two Oscar wins. Ali also voiced Aaron Davis in the Spider-Man animated film franchise.

Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs

Asteroid City photocall at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival - Source: Getty

Rupert Friend plays Martin Krebs, the corporate executive from ParkerGenix, the company responsible for funding the entire mission. As the antagonist of the film, Krebs is focused solely on the profitability potential of dinosaurs, whose interests clash with those of Zora and Duncan.

Rupert Friend is best known for portraying Peter Quinn, a CIA operative, in the critically acclaimed political thriller series Homeland. He is also recognized for playing the title role in Hitman: Agent 47 and appearing as Mr. Wickham in the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. He can also be seen in various other projects like Anatomy of a Scandal, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Death of Stalin, and The Young Victoria.

Supporting cast and characters of Jurassic World Rebirth

Here are the rest of the actors in the movie, along with the characters they are going to portray.

Manuel Garcia‑Rulfo as Reuben Delgado

Ed Skrein as Bobby Atwater

Luna Blaise as Niamh Finlay

David Iacono as Xavier Dobbs

Niamh Finlay as Teresa Delgado

Audrina Miranda as Isabella "Bella" Delgado

Bechir Sylvain as LeClerc

Philippine Velge as Nina

Adam Loxley as Williams

Dylan Bickel

Jeff Goldblum

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theatres across Canada and the United States on July 2, 2025.

