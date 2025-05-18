Scarlett Johansson makes history on Saturday Night Live, breaking longtime female hosting record

Scarlett Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live's season 50 finale, setting a new milestone in the show’s history. She became the most frequent female host in the show's five-decade run, appearing for the seventh time on May 18, 2025. She now surpasses Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore, and Candice Bergen, who individually hosted six or fewer times.
NBC confirmed Johansson's feat ahead of the episode. Johansson had hosted SNL in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Her return in 2025 came six years after her previous hosting gig. Her personal connection to the show includes her marriage to longtime cast member and head writer Colin Jost. She first met him during her early hosting years and the pair married in 2020.
The season finale included sketches such as a Weekend Update segment with Jost and Michael Che and a performance-based sketch featuring Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Scarlett Johansson’s SNL hosting timeline
Scarlett Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2006 after her role in the movie Match Point. She served as a host once more in 2007, 2010, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Every episode positioned her in different comedic roles. The 2025 edition marked her seventh hosting appearance, the most by any female artist on the program.
NBC's announcement of Johansson's comeback to host the 50th season finale confirmed that she has exceeded the previous record holders Drew Barrymore and Tina Fey, who both hosted six times. Johansson is now equal to Christopher Walken in the overall host standings and is behind Alec Baldwin, who has hosted 17 times.
Johansson achieved her seven hosting stints over nearly 14 years, while Tina Fey reached her sixth appearance in just over 10 years.
Scarlett Johansson’s seventh hosting included special segments
Johansson appeared in multiple sketches during the Saturday Night Live season finale. These included a Weekend Update segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che, where Che delivered a scripted apology to Johansson for a past joke about her during a prior joke swap segment. It highlighted their dynamic and history on the show.
According to Variety in a report published on May 17, 2025, the Black Widow actress was surprised by the setup and acknowledged that it felt like something out of middle school. She also teased the possibility of responding with her own jokes in the future.
Other sketches in the show included a Victorian-era dining scene, a parody of morning TV journalism, and a pre-recorded segment with Please Don’t Destroy involving an absurd LaGuardia-to-Newark flight scenario.
Scarlett Johansson reflects on her connection with the show
In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, released in March 2017, Johansson discussed her experience of hosting Saturday Night Live, describing it as a "crazy" and fast-paced environment. She mentioned that hosting the show can be both exciting and intimidating, especially for someone not regularly involved in sketch comedy
Far Out Magazine in a report published on May 4, 2025, noted that Scarlett Johansson's connection to SNL grew stronger over time. She began hosting before marrying Colin Jost, who was a writer during her early visits to Studio 8H. Their relationship eventually evolved off-screen.