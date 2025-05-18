Scarlett Johansson makes history on Saturday Night Live, breaking longtime female hosting record

Scarlett Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live's season 50 finale, setting a new milestone in the show’s history. She became the most frequent female host in the show's five-decade run, appearing for the seventh time on May 18, 2025. She now surpasses Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore, and Candice Bergen, who individually hosted six or fewer times.

Ad

NBC confirmed Johansson's feat ahead of the episode. Johansson had hosted SNL in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Her return in 2025 came six years after her previous hosting gig. Her personal connection to the show includes her marriage to longtime cast member and head writer Colin Jost. She first met him during her early hosting years and the pair married in 2020.

The season finale included sketches such as a Weekend Update segment with Jost and Michael Che and a performance-based sketch featuring Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Ad

Trending

Scarlett Johansson’s SNL hosting timeline

Scarlett Johansson attends the "Fly Me To The Moon" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater (Image via Getty)

Scarlett Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2006 after her role in the movie Match Point. She served as a host once more in 2007, 2010, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Every episode positioned her in different comedic roles. The 2025 edition marked her seventh hosting appearance, the most by any female artist on the program.

Ad

NBC's announcement of Johansson's comeback to host the 50th season finale confirmed that she has exceeded the previous record holders Drew Barrymore and Tina Fey, who both hosted six times. Johansson is now equal to Christopher Walken in the overall host standings and is behind Alec Baldwin, who has hosted 17 times.

Johansson achieved her seven hosting stints over nearly 14 years, while Tina Fey reached her sixth appearance in just over 10 years.

Ad

Scarlett Johansson’s seventh hosting included special segments

(L-R) Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the Fly Me To The Moon World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater (Image via Getty)

Johansson appeared in multiple sketches during the Saturday Night Live season finale. These included a Weekend Update segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che, where Che delivered a scripted apology to Johansson for a past joke about her during a prior joke swap segment. It highlighted their dynamic and history on the show.

Ad

According to Variety in a report published on May 17, 2025, the Black Widow actress was surprised by the setup and acknowledged that it felt like something out of middle school. She also teased the possibility of responding with her own jokes in the future.

Other sketches in the show included a Victorian-era dining scene, a parody of morning TV journalism, and a pre-recorded segment with Please Don’t Destroy involving an absurd LaGuardia-to-Newark flight scenario.

Ad

Scarlett Johansson reflects on her connection with the show

Scarlett Johansson attends the world premiere of "Fly Me To The Moon" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater (Image via Getty)

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, released in March 2017, Johansson discussed her experience of hosting Saturday Night Live, describing it as a "crazy" and fast-paced environment. She mentioned that hosting the show can be both exciting and intimidating, especially for someone not regularly involved in sketch comedy

Far Out Magazine in a report published on May 4, 2025, noted that Scarlett Johansson's connection to SNL grew stronger over time. She began hosting before marrying Colin Jost, who was a writer during her early visits to Studio 8H. Their relationship eventually evolved off-screen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More