"I've never been someone who's like, 'Thanks, bye.'"- Jonathan Bailey opens up about his future in Bridgerton and more

Jonathan Bailey is all set to come on the big screen as Dr. Henry Loomis in the Jurassic World Rebirth. With the anticipation for the upcoming movie rising, the actor's fans are also awaiting the release of his renowned period drama, Bridgerton. He gave a vital update for his future in the series, giving fans hope to see more of his character, Anthony Bridgerton, in the coming seasons.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on June 18, the actor spoke about his wish to continue working in Bridgerton. Mentioning that he does not intend to leave the series, the actor said:

"“I’ve never been someone who’s like, ‘Thanks, bye.’ It’s not in my nature. There’s a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it”

Trending

Jonathan Bailey voices his wish to continue acting in Bridgerton

Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, and Claudia Jessie in Bridgerton (Image via Netflix)

Playing the character of Anthony Bridgerton, the oldest Bridgerton brother in the series, Jonathan's character appeared in a supporting role for the first and third seasons. The second season gave the spotlight to his love story with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

The actor in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter mentions that he has no plans to exit the series in the future. He further shared that his brotherly bond with his on-screen siblings makes him want to continue in the series.

Jonathan Bailey also shared that he is waiting to reminisce about working in Bridgerton with his fellow cast members in the future. He said:

"I look forward to, in another however many years, when we’ve done the eighth season to sit around and be like, ‘Look what we all did together.’"

In the context of Bridgerton, he further spoke about his love for long-running shows and highlighted the importance of familiarity and consistency for the audience. He stated:

"“I know how much I love long-running series,” he says. “I know how important familiarity of character and story and consistency is in these long-running series.”

The actor's words and hopes for the popular Netflix drama series show Jonathan's admiration for the project, his co-stars, and the audience.

Jonathan Bailey talks about his entry into Bridgerton

A still from Bridgerton season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Jonathan Bailey earned appreciation from global fans for his role as Anthony. However, the actor revealed that he almost missed out on the opportunity in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Talking about the incident, the actor shared:

“I got sent it and I nearly didn’t audition.”

Jonathan also disclosed that he had appeared for another character, and not the one that he currently plays, during the Bridgerton auditions. He further shared, "I read for the Duke," which is the character played by Regé-Jean Page in the series.

While the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the acting industry's projects, Bridgerton managed to complete the filming and was released on December 25, 2020. Jonathan Bailey remembered the moment and his feelings upon release in the interview and said:

" I remember just being like, ‘Wow, this is going to be massive.’"

Commenting on the actor's role in the series, his co-actor Luke Newton also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said:

"The show itself has such a specific style and structure, and I noticed that within that world, Jonny was able to make bold, interesting, and funny choices that gave the more serious scenes a real sense of life.”

Bridgerton season 4 will feature Jonathan Bailey and several other prominent cast members from the previous season. The new season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his love interest, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More