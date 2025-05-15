Bridgerton season 4 announces release date with Netflix also renewing the series through season 6

Bridgerton season 4 is the highly anticipated upcoming season of the period romance drama series. This season, the story focuses on Benedict Bridgerton, the second son of the aristocratic family.

Ad

Although Benedict was initially reluctant to settle down like his brothers and sisters, in Bridgerton season 4, he falls for a woman. He only knows her as the Lady in Silver, who is actually a resourceful maid with her own dreams and aspirations.

According to Netflix's press release published on May 15, 2025, Bridgerton season 4 is scheduled to premiere in 2026 and will consist of eight new episodes. The streaming platform also announced that the hit TV series has already been renewed for seasons 5 and 6.

Ad

Trending

Bridgerton season 4 will premiere in 2026

Expand Tweet

Ad

Almost two years after Bridgerton season 3's release in 2024, Bridgerton season 4 of the regency drama series will premiere in 2026 on Netflix. This new season will be based on Julia Quinn's third novel, An Offer from a Gentleman.

Jess Brownell is the showrunner and executive producer of this season. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serve as executive producers. The filming locations include one of the back lots of Shepperton Studios outside of London.

Ad

Also read: "Suddenly I can’t breathe" - Internet reacts as Netflix releases Bridgerton season 4 sneak peek

What is the plot of Bridgerton season 4?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The past three Bridgerton seasons saw Daphne Bridgerton, Anthony Bridgerton, and Colin Bridgerton settle down with the love of their lives. The upcoming season will follow Benedict Bridgerton's romantic journey with Sophie Baek, a maid.

In the Netflix press release, English actor Luke Thompson, who portrays Benedict Bridgerton, said that Jess Brownell and her team's scripts were great. Thompson also teased what to expect from Luke and Sophie's love story, saying:

Ad

"The storyline is a bit of a twist on 'Cinderella.' You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It's really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton … It's such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable."

Ad

Yerin Ha, who portrays Sophie, stated that the character comes with its obstacles that she has to constantly overcome. For Sophie, the class disparity is not the only challenge, as she also has to keep her feelings about Benedict a secret.

Also read: 8 best shows like Bridgerton to watch after finishing season 3

Who are the new and returning characters in Bridgerton season 4?

Ad

In addition to Yerin Ha's Sophie Baek, three new characters will be introduced in season 4. They are:

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Isabella Wei as Posy Li

Lady Araminta is the mother of Rosamund and Posy and wants to marry off at least one of her daughters this season. While Rosamund is eager to please her mother, her younger sister Posy is not too worried about her mother's approval.

Ad

Also read: "Look at her eyes" — Internet reacts to first visuals of Sophie Baek from Bridgerton season 4

Season 4 will see many characters from the past seasons return. The central couple from seasons 2 and 3 will reportedly return. So, fans will get to see 9th Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Viscountess Kate Bridgerton, and Colin and Penelope Bridgerton romance some more.

Other returning characters include Lady Danbury, Lady Whistledown, Queen Charlotte, John Stirling, Michaela Stirling, Violet Bridgerton, Eloise Bridgerton, Hyacinth Bridgerton, Gregory Bridgerton, Portia Bridgerton, and Francesca Bridgerton. Alice Mondrich and Brimsley will also be part of the main cast.

Ad

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More