8 best shows like Bridgerton to watch after finishing season 3

Based on the novel series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton is an alternative history romance that is set in the Regency era. Executively produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show is created by Chris Van Dusen. It revolves around the influential Bridgerton family, who try to navigate the rules and mores of high society and the competitive social season.

Ad

The show is noted for its unique premise and plot. It is set in an alternative era where King George III implemented racial equality, allowing individuals of Asian and African descent to hold aristocratic titles.

The series has three seasons and is set to return for a fourth installment. Viewers who enjoyed the passionate romances, intrigues, and beautiful dresses must check out some other similarly-themed shows like The Empress and Sanditon.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article is based on the author's opinions.

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

My Lady Jane, The Buccaneers, and other shows like Bridgerton

1) The Empress (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Created by Katharina Eyssen, this German historical drama stars Devrim Lingnau, Philip Froissant, and others. Directed by Katrin Gebbe and Florian Cossen, the show revolves around the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, played by Devrim. Philip plays the role of Emperor Franz Joseph.

Ad

The show focuses on the steamy romance between Elisabeth and Franz, and like Bridgerton, there are tons of romantic period drama and stunning gowns.

2) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

A prequel and a spin-off of Bridgerton, this historical romance series is the perfect watch for those who cannot get enough of the original series and want more. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series revolves around the life story of Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, who marries King George.

Ad

India Amarteifio plays the titular role, and viewers who enjoyed the character of Queen Charlotte from the original show must definitely watch this one. The series focuses on the early days of the Queen's reign and her romance with King George. Like the Shonda Rhimes show, the series is set on an epic scale and has lots of twists and turns.

3) The Crown (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Created by Peter Morgan and based on the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, this British historical drama series has six seasons and covers six decades of the Queen's life. The principal cast changes every two seasons to reflect the passing age and time.

Ad

Like Bridgerton, the show takes viewers into the inner lives of the monarchs and is full of drama and thrills. While the Shonda Rhimes show is more over-the-top and enticing in nature, The Crown has a lofty and serious tone.

4) Sanditon (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Rose Williams, Theo James, and others, this British historical drama series developed by Andrew Davies is based on the eponymous novel by Jane Austen. The show focuses on Charlotte (Williams), a spirited heroine who moves to the seaside village of Sanditon. There, she meets the handsome Sidney (James) and clashes with him.

Ad

Like Bridgerton, the show has dramatic twists, seductive romance, and a brooding yet charming hero. Viewers will admire the parallels between the two shows as an Austen adaptation is the perfect watch after watching the Shonda Rhimes show.

5) Vanity Fair (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the eponymous by William Makepeace Thackeray, this historical drama miniseries stars Olivia Cooke, Tom Bateman, and others. The show is about an ambitious and strong-willed protagonist, Becky Sharp (Cooke), who is beautiful and smart but poor. However, she does not let her social class dictate her life and lives on her own terms.

Ad

Viewers who liked the spirited heroines of Bridgerton would like Becky's confidence. Both shows also focus on a central romance as Becky falls for Captain Rawdon (Bateman). Ultimately, both shows reveal the high society of Britain.

6) The Buccaneers (Apple TV+)

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

Starring Kristine Froseth, Josh Dylan, Alisha Boe, and others, this historical drama series is based on the novel of the same name by Edith Wharton. Created by Katherine Jakeways, the show is set during the 1870s and focuses on five wealthy American women who are sent to London to find husbands for themselves.

Ad

However, the women cause an uproar as they are brash, lively, and believe in partying. The show has youthful energy, drama, twists, and turns.

Similar to Bridgerton, The Buccaneers focuses on the same romantic entanglements, high British society, and stunning dresses.

7) Reign (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Laurie McCarthy and Stephanie SenGupta, Reign stars Adelaide Kane, Megan Follows, Toby Regbo, and others. This historical romantic drama series is set in the 16th century and focuses on the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, who rose to power and prominence in the French court.

Ad

Viewers who enjoyed Bridgerton and were impressed by strong-willed characters like Charlotte must watch this show as it revolves around the various challenges that a single woman, Mary, goes through to rise to the top. The show is largely fictionalized, which makes it similar to Bridgerton.

8) My Lady Jane (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the novel by Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton, and Cynthia Hand, this historical fantasy romance series stars Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, and others. Adapted by Gemma Burgess, the show offers a fantasy reimagining of the life of Lady Jane Grey (played by Bader).

Ad

The show is a modern twist on a period drama and perfectly blends history and fantasy. Like Bridgerton, the show has plenty of enemies-to-lovers passion, political intrigue, and witty banter. Both shows are engagingly romantic and thrilling.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More