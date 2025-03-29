“There were a bunch”- Shonda Rhimes reveals there were multiple planned Grey's Anatomy spinoffs that never happened 

Shonda Rhimes has earned fame through the medical drama series Grey's Anatomy. The show has developed its universe further through productions such as Private Practice (2007–2013) and Station 19 (2018–present).

Despite the success of her shows, Rhimes said that the few spin-off proposals they subsequently examined eventually did not move forward. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on March 27, 2025, when asked about the same, she stated:

"On Grey's, there were a bunch."

Shonda Rhimes evaluated bringing city-centric spinoffs, including Chicago Anatomy and Boston Anatomy. She also wanted to create a spinoff show starring all the Shepherd sisters, including the famous character Amelia.

However, according to Rhimes, she ultimately chose not to pursue spinoff projects to prevent repeating the original storyline. She further indicated that shows need to function independently without depending on other narratives.

Shona Rhimes' perspective on multiple Grey's Anatomy spinoffs

Shonda Rhimes (Image via Getty)

The Shepherd sisters spinoff

The production team discussed developing a show about the Shepherd sisters from Grey's Anatomy, which would feature their professional and personal relationships.

"They're all doctors. It could have been a Shepherd sisters show, which would've been very interesting," she said.

The city-centric spinoffs like Chicago Anatomy

Rhimes also explored new city medical drama concepts with projects such as Chicago Anatomy and Boston Anatomy, which aimed to follow the same pattern as the original show. She stated:

"I felt like we could have done Chicago Anatomy, Boston. We could have done that."

However, Rhimes did not pursue the spinoffs because they failed to excite her. Besides, she preferred a fresh approach over a rebuilt original world.

Challenges in developing spinoffs

Shonda Rhimes noted the challenges in making the spin-offs. According to her, creating new storylines is quite hard. She explained that adding new stories to popular narratives required original content.

"We really tried to look for shows that could stand on their own two feet, that were their own thing. If you spin off a character, what people want is more of the same. They're like, 'Oh, I'm going to get another show where Addison's [Kate Walsh] the mistress.' Instinctively you want more of the same because that really worked," she said.

Successful spinoffs of Grey's Anatomy

Shonda Rhimes successfully grew the series universe through spinoffs including Private Practice and Station 19.

The television show Private Practice (2007-2013) featured Dr. Addison Montgomery during her medical years at a private clinic in Los Angeles. The series followed Addison and her coworkers through their medical and personal responsibilities, innovatively advancing the original show's story.

The medical drama series Station 19, launched in 2018, presented Seattle firefighters and their relationships with healthcare professionals at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

These spinoffs became successful and grew the Grey's Anatomy world without relying on the original show.

An overview of Grey's Anatomy

On March 27, 2005, ABC broadcasted Grey's Anatomy. The show examines the medical and personal activities of surgeons working at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. It explores how medical staff handle relationships and challenging medical cases. The show's name honors both the main character, Meredith Grey, and a classic medical textbook, Gray's Anatomy.

After two decades of airing, the series remains one of the longest-running medical dramas on TV. In March 2025, it reached its 20th-anniversary milestone. Throughout its existence, Grey's Anatomy has won several awards and received many award nominations. In 2007, the television series earned the Golden Globe Award for Television Drama.

The show also won several Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for its main series and various cast members, including Sandra Oh, Chandra Wilson, and Katherine Heigl.

The show's ensemble won the 2007 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series. It has also earned People's Choice Awards in the Favorite TV Drama and Favorite Network TV Drama categories.

ABC airs new episodes of Grey's Anatomy every Thursday at 10 pm ET.

