Is Penelope Featherington featured in the first sneak peek trailer for Bridgerton season 4? Details revealed

On February 14, 2025, Netflix dropped the first look of Bridgerton season 4, with exclusive images and behind-the-scenes footage from the ongoing production of the series. In addition to the lead stars, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, the trailer also features Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown, played by Nicola Coughlan.

Netflix describes the official logline of Bridgerton season 4 as follows:

"The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict... Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down – until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball."

Who is returning to Bridgerton season 4?

Penelope Featherington appears twice in the 55-second trailer for the upcoming season of Bridgerton. She is first seen standing in front of the mirror with her husband, Colin, and is seen again at the masquerade ball next to Queen Charlotte.

Along with Penelope, the upcoming installment will also see the return of Colin (played by Luke Newton). On February 14, 2025, the showrunner Jess Brownell revealed during the "Bridgerton: Season of Love 2025 Fan Event" that the leading couple of season 2, Kate and Anthony, will also return for Bridgerton season 4:

"We've got Anthony returning, Johnny Bailey, which we're very excited about. I can reveal here for the first time today that we also have Simone Ashley returning. So, Kanthony will be together again and we will get to be seeing more of their marital bliss and seeing their baby as well so lots of fun."

Additionally, Netflix also shared a series of images from the next season, one of which includes Penelope and Colin together with their son. They are joined by Colin's sister, Hyacinth Bridgerton, as well as their mothers, Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lady Featherington.

What is Bridgerton season 4 about?

Bridgerton season 4 will cover Julia Quinn's third novel An Offer from a Gentleman, published in July 2001. It will see the Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha play the lead, Sophie Baek, opposite Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton.

Thompson described the storyline as a "twist on Cinderella" while speaking to Netflix's Tudum on February 14, 2025. He went on to say:

"The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable."

Filming for the period drama began on September 16, 2024, as per Netflix's official announcement. It is set to conclude in April 2025. Moreover, the streamer has not set an official release date for the upcoming season yet, but Bridgerton season 4 is sure to arrive in 2026.

In October 2024, Nicola shared updates about the show's production with E! News during the Time 100 Next Gala.

"It's going to be amazing. Luke and Yerin are hard at work. They're having such a good time," she said.

Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner of Bridgerton season 4, which comprises eight episodes. She is also the executive producer along with Shonda Rhimes, Tom Verica, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen.

All episodes of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix.

