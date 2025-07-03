Jurassic World Rebirth was released in theatres across the US and Canada on July 2, 2025, after its premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on June 17, 2025. Directed by Gareth Edwards, it is a direct sequel to 2022's Jurassic World Dominion and is penned by David Koepp, who has previously worked on the scripts of two other movies in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Ad

Jurassic World Rebirth has a runtime of 134 minutes, or 2 hours and 14 minutes. The movie is set in 2027, five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion. It sees a small group of scientists travel to a remote island to collect the DNA samples of three of the most dangerous dinosaurs on Earth for the development of a medical drug that can treat coronary heart disease.

Jurassic World Rebirth's runtime exceeds two hours

Ad

Trending

As previously stated, Jurassic World Rebirth is 2 hours and 14 minutes long, making it the second-longest movie in the franchise after Dominion, which clocks in at 2 hours and 27 minutes. The sci-fi thriller starts with a prologue set 17 years before the events of Rebirth, implying the year 2010.

In the prologue, a six-legged Tyrannosaurus named Distortus Rex escapes from an InGen facility on Ile Saint-Hubert and eats a technician in a hazmat suit, causing the facility to shut down. As usual, the film includes intense scenes where scientists are attacked by dinosaurs while trying to recover DNA. There are no mid- or post-credits scenes.

Ad

Also read: How long does Elio run? Runtime and other details of the film explored

Jonathan Bailey got candid about his character's dynamic with Scarlett Johansson's Zora

Ad

Wicked star Jonathan Bailey plays the role of Henry Loomis, a palaeontologist, in Jurassic World Rebirth. Henry teams up with covert operation expert Zora Bennett, portrayed by Marvel star Scarlett Johansson, to retrieve the DNA of the three deadly beasts.

Although Henry and Zora have very different motives behind going to the isolated island, they become quite close throughout the movie, and their chemistry is quite palpable. In an interview with Gulf News published on July 01, 2025, Bailey reflected on the dynamic between Henry and Zora. He said:

Ad

"They really click—not just because they’re inherently good people, but because they start from these seemingly opposing motives. She’s in it for the money; he’s in it for the science. But they realise they’ve got way more in common than they thought."

The Bridgerton star also opened up about his experience of working with Scarlett Johansson.

Ad

"Filming with Scarlett has been hilarious, full of joy and some mischief—all the best things. [...] She’s also genuinely lovely and creates such a great working environment. But she’s truly absolutely hilarious," Bailey stated.

Besides Bailey and Johansson, several other stars appear in the movie. Mahershala Ali plays Zora's team leader and friend, Duncan Kincaid. Ed Skrein, Philippine Velge, and Bechir Sylvain appear as members of Zora's team, namely, Bobby Atwater, Nina, and Leclerc.

Ad

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Reuben Delgado, the father of a shipwrecked civilian family. Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda appear as Reuben's daughters, Teresa and Isabella. Meanwhile, David Iacono takes on the role of Xavier Dobbs, Teresa's boyfriend.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now in theatres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More