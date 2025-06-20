How long does Elio run? Runtime and other details of the film explored

Disney Pixar's Elio brought the story of a space enthusiast to the big screen on June 20, 2025. A lonely boy willing to find his purpose amongst the world of aliens, the story brings adventures, challenges, emotions, and unique characters. The runtime of Disney Pixar's Elio is 1 hour and 39 minutes.

The film follows the journey of Elio, a young boy who believes that his life lies outside Earth, with aliens. His attempts to find his purpose in space lead him to Communiverse, where he gets involved in a conflict with the dangerous Lord Grigon. Along the way, Elio finds an unexpected friend in Glordon, the son of an evil character. The two kids' journey is followed elaborately in the new film.

Exploring the runtime of Disney Pixar's Elio

A still from Disney Pixar's new film (Image via Instagram/@pixar)

As mentioned previously, the new animated film is 99 minutes long. The film starts with a scene in space and includes a credit roll, a mid-credit scene, and a post-credit scene towards the end.

The story built a context about the titular character, whose attempts at signaling the aliens, including a large 'aliens abduct me' scribble on sand and ham radio connections, are shown in the beginning. Through the initial parts of the film, it can be realized that the boy is on the lookout for a planet, a place anywhere in the universe that needs him.

As the film comes to an end, the vibrant credits roll highlight the elaborate team behind the making of the film. The credits break in between for a mid-credit scene, where the protagonist and his friend Bryce are seen contacting Glordon through their ham radio. This could be an indication for more future works that would continue the story of the lead and his space escapades.

The post-credit scene gives a glimpse of a completely different film by the makers of Elio, titled Hoppers. Unrelated to the film, the post-credit scene is an introduction to the next film that the viewers can look forward to.

More about Disney Pixar's new film

A still from Disney Pixar's new movie (Image via YouTube/@pixar)

The new film essays the tale of the titular character, who lost his parents at a young age and lived with his aunt Olga. His obsession with space and aliens has a deep effect on his life, making him believe his real purpose lies among them.

With barely any pals on his side, the boy often skips school and goes around different locations, trying to connect with aliens through his elaborate setup and ham radio. The boy's behavior upsets his aunt Olga, and the two struggle to understand each other.

A visit to his aunt's space program office turns things in the boy's favor as he gets to connect with the aliens. However, his behavior further deepens the rift between him and his aunt, who ultimately admits him to a camp. One thing leads to another, and the aliens, after receiving the titular character's message, come and abduct him.

The elated boy is taken to the planet Communiverse, which is inhabited by the greatest minds of space. The child soon realises that he was mistaken by the aliens as the leader of 'uh-Earth'. His ambassadorship comes at stake when the fierce Lord Grigon of Hylurg threatens to destroy the Communiverse upon being rejected for a position on the planet.

The following confrontation with Grigon weighs heavily on the protagonist. However, it also leads him to Glordon, who turns out to be a true friend for the boy. The film closely follows their adventures together and the hurdles that come their way.

