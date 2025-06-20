Elio ending explained: Does Elio return to Earth?

Elio is Disney Pixar's latest release, uniquely blending galactic adventure with human emotion. The movie premiered in theaters on June 20, 2025.

It follows the story of young Elio, who believes his true purpose lies beyond Earth and attempts to connect with aliens. When a series of twisted events end up bringing him to the planet Communiverse, things get more difficult as he confronts Lord Grigon and befriends his son, Glordon.

In the end, the protagonist manages to bring back his sick friend Glordon from Earth to Communiverse. Seeing his troubled son, Grigon softens and agrees to his wish not to become a war machine. While the lead's bravery wins him a spot as an ambassador on the planet, he decides to return to Earth with his aunt Olga.

Does Elio come back to Earth in Disney Pixar's Elio?

Elio takes the viewers on a journey across space with the smart and adventurous Elio Solís. Loneliness is Elios' toughest enemy, having lost his parents at a young age and now living with his aunt, Major Olga. Being a space enthusiast, the child feels that his true need is to be in space with the aliens.

His unexpected abduction to the planet Communiverse puts him as the false leader of Earth in front of other aliens on the planet. Going ahead with the plan, he decides to seek the ambassadorship of the planet, but the wrath of Lord Grigon of Hylurg comes in his way.

A still from Elio (Image via Instagram/@pixar)

He befriends Glordon, Grigon's young son, and with his help, manages to wage peace with the Hylurgian leader. As the two kids grow closer, Glordon discloses that he didn't wish to become a war machine like his father, which Grigon was planning to do after the peace with Communiverse.

The protagonist then decides to help his friend by replacing Glordon with his clone, making the real one stay back and the clone become the war machine. As he executes the plan, Grigon realizes the mishap and creates havoc on Communiverse. The boy is sent back to Earth for his mistake. On the other hand, Glordon, hiding inside the boy's spaceship, mistakenly takes off to Earth.

With the help of Olga, he manages to save the day and get his friend back to Communiverse. Bringing about a reconciliation between Grigon and Glordon and restoring peace on the planet, his bravery wins him the ambassadorship on the planet. However, the boy decides to return home with his aunt and give Earth another chance to be his beloved home.

The lead saves Glordon when he accidentally reaches Earth

A still from Elio (Image via Instagram/@pixar)

The part of the film following the boy's banishment to Earth from Communiverse closely follows his attempts to save Glordan.

Back on Earth, Olga realizes that Elio's clone has been living with her and had made attempts to connect. The boy's return to Earth reconnects him with his aunt. They reconcile, realizing that they are one family. They then learn that a mysterious spacecraft was found at Olga's workplace, with the child realizing that it is Glordon in his spaceship. Unable to adapt to Earth's temperatures, Glordon falls severely ill.

The boy and Olga, with the help of several people on Earth, manage to travel across the tough paths and reach Communiverse. Upon arrival, the child brings Glordon to Grigon. The father leaves his carapace and comes out in his true form upon seeing his troubled son.

Glordon regains consciousness, and the father-son duo reconcile. The son voices his wish of not wanting to be a war machine, and Grigon agrees. The lead's act of bravery saves Glordon and Communiverse, which leads the great minds of the planet to extend ambassadorship to him.

While the protagonist rejoices at the feat as his long-standing dream of finding purpose among aliens comes true, he soon realizes that it means leaving his beloved aunt and Earth forever. Realizing that his uniqueness brought him above the feeling of loneliness, he decides to return to Earth with Olga.

Realizing that being unique can sometimes bring loneliness, but doesn't mean he was actually alone, the boy decides to give Earth another chance, and the film ends on a hopeful note at this point.

