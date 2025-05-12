Who is Kat McAllister in MobLand? Character role explored

MobLand episode 7 was released on May 11. 2025. The series unfolds the horrors and darkness of the crime world, with the Harrigan family being the field's top names in London. As their rivalries escalate with the Stevensons, the family members face difficulties like never before. Their fixer, Harry, attempts to solve it all, with impending terrors on him and his family rising day by day.

Ad

Episode 7 brought out some of the toughest challenges for the Harrigan family. As Seraphina (Mandeep Dhillon) and Brendan (Daniel Betts) get abducted from their diamond deal in Antwerp, the latest release largely follows Harrigan's and Harry's (Tom Hardy) attempts to rescue the duo.

The episode also touches upon Jan (Joanne Froggatt) being tapped by Alice (Emily Barber) for Detective Fisk (Luke Mably) and the building relationship between Gina (Teddie Allen) and Eddie (Anson Boon).

Ad

Trending

It is revealed that the Harrigan son and daughter are kidnapped at the orders of Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell). While a Moroccan group is suspected of the deed, Harry further finds that the duo was taken from the group by the Mexican cartel led by Jaime Lopez (Jordi Mollà).

The episode follows a backstory of Jaime and Conrad (Pierce Brosnan), finally leading up to the horrific end of Brendan through a chainsaw. While torture is inflicted on Brendan, Harry brings the deeds to a halt in time to save Seraphina with the help of a mysterious character, Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer).

Ad

While not much was revealed about the character in the latest episode, it was established that Kat and Harry have a long connection and a special relationship, which brings revenge-seeking Jaime to stop. Kat's character exudes power that seems to place her in a high position in the world of crime.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for MobLand episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

All about Kat McAllister, who Harry calls in MobLand

Janet McTeer as Kat McAllister in MobLand (image via Paramount+)

In the latter part of the episode, a detailed scene of Jaime Lopez and the kidnapped Seraphina and Brendan Harrigan unfolds. The Mexican crime cartel leader expressed his hatred for Conrad, who insulted his father around 30 years ago with derogatory remarks.

Ad

While Seraphina made earnest efforts to negotiate with him through monetary offers and an apology from her father, Jaime doesn't budge from his plan as instructed by Richie Stevenson.

A live stream link was shared with Conrad, Maeve (Helen Mirren), and Kevin by Richie, in which Seraphina and Brendan were shown being tortured to death to their family. As the family watched Brendan get tortured by a chainsaw, finally succumbing to death, Harry made an urgent call to an unknown character called Kat McAllister.

Ad

While the call is shown briefly towards the end, the conversation between Harry and Kat McAllister started with the latter insisting that he had been avoiding her. Their tone of conversation suggests a connection and a significant past between the characters. It is then that Harry asked for an urgent favor to save the duo.

Kat McAllister comes to the rescue in MobLand episode 7

A still from episode 7 of MobLand (Image via Paramount+)

The high-profile mysterious character received Harry's call while travelling on her private jet. When Harry asked her for a 'big favor', she readily agreed to help him out. Harry asked her to stop Jaime from killing the Harrigan siblings.

Ad

In a parallel scene from the episode, it is shown that Jaime received a call from her while Brendan was being killed. During the call, Jaime informed Kat that she was a little late, as Brendan had died. She convinced him to leave Seraphina, which he complied with readily.

She managed to stop Jaime with just a phone call, showing her upper hand in the entire situation and reflecting her powerful stature in the crime world.

Ad

With Kat's help, Harry is able to save Seraphina, but Brendan dies in the incident. As the episode ended on this scene, Kat called Harry again, and the latter thanked her for the help. The episode ended with Kat telling Harry that he owed her, indicating a significant role that this character will take in the further episodes of MobLand.

The next episodes may further unravel more details about Kat McAllister, her relationship with Harry, and what her character will bring to the story of Harrigans in the series.

Ad

Watch MobLand on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More