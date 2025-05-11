MobLand episode 7 ending explained: Is [spoiler] alive?

MobLand episode 7, The Crossroads, aired on Paramount+ on May 11, 2025. Brendan and Seraphina Harrigan were caught in a dangerous situation during a high-profile business deal in Antwerp at the end of episode 6. The story resumes from the point at which the last episode ended.

Ad

In episode 6, it was revealed that Richie Stevenson had ordered a hit on Seraphina to get back at her for killing his wife and son. The attackers took Brendan and Seraphina hostage. While MobLand episode 7 aired, fans were eager to know if Seraphina and Brenden are dead.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from MobLand episode 7. Reader's discretion is required.

In MobLand episode 7, Brendan's sad fate is sealed. Brendan dies in a brutal way that shocks viewers, but Seraphina lives. The episode shows how the fight between the Harrigans and the Stevensons is getting worse. It also delves more into the complicated relationships and betrayals.

Ad

Trending

Brendan's death takes place in MobLand episode 7

A still from MobLand episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

MobLand episode 7's most shocking and sad event is caused by Jaime Lopez, who is in charge of the Mexican cartel. After all the tension, Seraphina and Brendan watch as the cartel captures and tortures them.

Ad

Jaime holds a grudge against the Harrigans because Conrad Harrigan used racial slurs many years ago. Because of this, Jaime decides that the siblings must pay for their family's sins.

Despite Seraphina's desperate pleas for mercy, Brendan is brutally killed by the cartel's guards. The horrible execution with a chainsaw is shown in great detail, and the sound of the chainsaw drowns out Seraphina's cries.

Seraphina's narrow escape and how she was saved

Ad

A still from MobLand episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

Seraphina's survival in MobLand episode 7 is quite miraculous. After witnessing the brutal execution of her brother, Brendan, at the hands of Jaime Lopez and his cartel men, Seraphina is left in a state of shock and despair.

Ad

However, just as the chainsaw is about to claim her life as well, a phone call from Harry to Kat McAllister intervenes. Kat, who holds significant influence over Jaime, uses her power to halt the execution. Jaime, following Kat's authority, reluctantly ceases his violent actions, sparing Seraphina's life.

Although Seraphina is left traumatized by the brutal events, her survival is a result of the mysterious and powerful relationship between Harry and Kat.

Ad

Also read: MobLand (2025): Full list of cast and characters

Harry's pursuit of the Harrigans' captors

A still from MobLand episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

MobLand episode 7 shows how hard Harry is trying to find Brendan and Seraphina, who were taken by Moroccans on Richie Stevenson's orders. As the story goes on, Harry's ability to investigate and determination become more significant. He tracks the kidnappers to the Antwerp docks, which is where the Moroccan gang works.

Ad

Harry rides his motorcycle after a gang member, catches him, and derives information from him. These clues lead Harry to a warehouse owned by the Moroccan gang. There, he fights to get closer to Brendan and Seraphina.

Read more: Who is Janet McTeer? Everything we know so far about her

Jaime Lopez takes care of the entire kidnapping

A still from MobLand episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

Richie Stevenson ordered the hit on the Harrigan siblings at first, but he gave the job to Jaime. Jaime outsourced the task to the Moroccan gang as they were close to the victims in Antwerp.

Ad

This series of events shows how right Richie was when he said, "Run" in the last episode. His desire for revenge and his ties to Jaime and the cartel keep making things harder for the Harrigans.

Jaime hates Conrad Harrigan very much because of a racist remark that Conrad's father made many years ago. This hatred is what drives him to kidnap and then kill the Harrigans. There is a lot of tension between Jaime and the Harrigans, and Jaime's cruel methods, like using a chainsaw to destroy the Harrigans, show how cruel he is.

Ad

He wanted to make a point with the execution, not just to the Harrigans but also to the cartel and other people in the crime networks by livestreaming it.

Read more: Who plays Paul in MobLand season 1? Everything to know

Maeve's web of lies and deception

A still from MobLand episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

Maeve's lying, manipulation, and desperate nature to rule over gradually create new trust issues in the family. In MobLand episode 7, Maeve tries to keep things under control, even though her actions are eventually breaking down the family's trust.

Ad

When Maeve hears that Brendan has been taken down, she acts like she is heartbroken; however, she is still focused on her own plans. She tries to get in touch with Richie, but is turned down when he refuses to talk. This refusal makes her even angrier, so she has to use more manipulative methods.

Maeve is trying to keep Conrad from noticing how tense things are getting in the family by listening to a conversation between Conrad and Kevin, in which they talk about the possibility of a rat in the group. Maeve keeps telling lies because she wants to keep people from thinking negatively about her.

Ad

She even makes up a story about getting a text from Richie saying that he has Brendan and Seraphina. But when Conrad asks to see the message, Maeve refuses to show it to him, which makes their distrust even stronger. The things Maeve does in this episode show how desperate she has grown, and the lies are yet to face the consequences in later episodes.

Read more: MobLand: What is a Grass? Explained

Ad

Eddie's growing relationship with Gina

A still from MobLand (Image via Paramount+)

In MobLand episode 7, Eddie's character takes a more prominent role, particularly in his relationship with Gina Da Souza. Despite the chaos surrounding the kidnapping of the Harrigan siblings, Eddie attempts to form a bond with Gina, though she shows apparent reluctance.

Ad

Eddie tries to charm Gina by being sly and trying to get her to feel empathy for how isolated he feels in the family. But Gina can identify when Eddie is trying to trick her. She learns through Eddie's "mirroring technique," which leads to building rapport by reflecting the other person's emotions.

Even so, Gina talks to Eddie, probably because she is afraid for her own safety. Eddie keeps moving forward with his own plans, and Maeve's influence doesn't affect Eddie's relationship with Gina.

Ad

Eddie's manipulation by Maeve could be part of a bigger plan to keep Gina loyal to the family and could be used as a pawn in the future.

Also read: MobLand series: Everything we know so far

Conrad grows suspicious while Kevin keeps struggling

A still from MobLand (Image via Paramount+)

As the episode goes on, Conrad starts to doubt the people around him more and more. With the family's safety at risk and the possibility of a rat among them, Conrad's paranoia grows.

Ad

On the other hand, Maeve is still sure that no one can suspect her and that she can keep tricking the family without getting caught. Viewers can feel the tension between Maeve and Conrad, and as Conrad's investigation into the leak gets deeper, it's clear that Maeve's actions are tearing down the mask she worked so hard to build.

At the same time, Kevin is still dealing with the trauma of his past, especially his unresolved problems with Rusby, a person he knows from juvenile hall. Kevin learns more about Rusby's address as he looks into the leak mystery, which makes him feel even more conflicted.

Ad

Kevin wants to be loyal to the Harrigans but also wants to put the past behind him. He is getting more and more caught up in the web of lies and betrayals, which makes his relationship with the rest of the family even more difficult.

Also read: Who is Tommy Stevenson in MobLand?

Harry's connection with Kat McAllister

A still from MobLand episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

One of the most interesting things about MobLand episode 7 is the mystery surrounding Harry's relationship with Kat McAllister. People in the criminal world see Kat as a powerful figure.

Ad

There are hints that Kat and Harry have a history together, but nothing is fully revealed. Harry calls Kat for help when he realizes it's too late to stop Brendan and Seraphina from being put to death.

From their short phone call, it sounds like they have a deep and complicated relationship. Kat seems to have the power to change the cartel's plans and stop Jaime's violent ones. Harry's call to Kat saves Seraphina from dying horribly like her brother did.

Ad

Kat's one phone call stops Jaime from killing Seraphina. It also shows how powerful and influential she is in the criminal underworld.

Also read: Is MobLand a Taylor Sheridan show? Details explored

The fate of Jan and Maeve's growing influence

A still from MobLand (Image via Paramount+)

Conrad keeps getting suspicious of Jan's actions. It becomes clearer in MobLand episode 7 that Maeve is trying to show that she is the real manipulator in the Harrigan family.

Ad

Jan's defenses are coming down, but Maeve is still taking advantage of her weaknesses and using her as a scapegoat to hide the fact that she is the one who brought down the family.

Maeve's control over Jan is clear when she makes people doubt Jan's loyalty, and it's clear that Jan's fate is set unless someone steps in. Conrad's unwavering faith in Maeve puts Jan in even more danger because she is now the most likely person Maeve will target next.

Ad

With Maeve's growing power in the family and the mystery surrounding Jan's fate, future fights could happen that will bring Jan down.

Also read: How many episodes are there in the MobLand series

MobLand episode 7 is available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More