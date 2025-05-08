Is MobLand a Taylor Sheridan show? Details explored

MobLand, the 2025 crime drama series on Paramount+, has captured the attention of many viewers, especially those who are fans of Taylor Sheridan’s work. However, it is not a show created by Taylor Sheridan, despite the similarities in themes and style. The series was created by Ronan Bennett, who is known for his work on the British crime drama Top Boy.

There is a lot of confusion about who made MobLand because the show has a lot of themes that are similar to Sheridan's other work, like family problems, violence, and the criminal underworld.

MobLand is also available on Paramount+, which is where most of Sheridan's TV shows are shown. The first episode of the show aired on March 30, 2025, and the second episode aired on April 6, 2025, the same day as the big finale of 1923.

Just like the Duttons in 1923, the story of this new series is about the Harrigan family. It's a powerful crime family in London, and their growing conflict with the Stevenson family, who are their rivals. Harry Da Souza, the main character, is a street-smart and cruel fixer who has to deal with a conflict that is getting even more dangerous.

MobLand has a bit of similarity with Sheridan's 1923

As the drama builds, the show delves into power struggles, family ties, and the violent world of organized crime, pulling viewers into a high-stakes game of survival and betrayal. The choices the characters make throughout the story cause a series of violent incidents that make things worse between the two families.

Though there's no ranch life, some themes in MobLand are similar to those in Sheridan's shows, but it is clear that Guy Ritchie had a big impact on the show's direction and tone. Ritchie, known for making movies like Lock, Stock, Two Smoking Barrels, and Snatch, adds his style to MobLand.

Even so, a lot of viewers quickly connect the show to Sheridan because it has a lot in common with Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King. These are all shows that encompass the stories about family, crime, and power struggles. MobLand episode 7, The Crossroads, will air on May 11, 2025.

What has happened in MobLand till now?

Up until episode 6, the show featured much violence, betrayal, and family loyalty. When Tommy Stevenson dies, it starts a chain of events that make things worse between the Stevenson and Harrigan families.

Eddie Harrigan kills Tommy out of anger and tries to hide it by having the club manager, Valjon, pay him off. Everyone is shocked by Eddie's violent outburst, especially since he doesn't give a good reason for what he's doing.

Maeve Harrigan, Eddie's wife, plays a central role in the family’s operations, plotting to incite a gang war with the Stevensons. She goes after Richie's wife, Vron Stevenson, after being insulted and orders her to be killed, which makes the conflict even worse.

In order to stay in charge, Conrad Harrigan makes a deal with Richie Stevenson: Eddie will be "fair game" for any member of the Stevenson family. This fragile truce only shows how unequal the power is between the two families and how unstable things are. Richie's wife, Vron, gets killed in a car blast, and Conrad takes the responsibility for the crime.

While all of this is going on, Brendan and Seraphina, Conrad's children, start to show up. Brendan gets involved in a risky ruby deal, which makes things even more strained.

As the series goes on, it becomes clear that Conrad is behind the killing of Vron, even though Maeve is initially blamed. This move changes the balance of power in the criminal world and makes Richie weaker. The war between the Stevensons and the Harrigans keeps getting worse.

MobLand is currently streaming on Paramount+.

