How many episodes are there in the MobLand series? Episode count and more

MobLand is a British crime drama series that premiered on March 30, 2025, on Paramount+. Created by Ronan Bennett, the series features 10 episodes and will air its finale on June 1, 2025. Peter Heslop has produced the series, which is executive produced by David Hutkin, Ivan Atkinson, Guy Ritchie, Kris Thykier, and Anthony Byrne, among others.

The series stars Hollywood A-listers like Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Tom Hardy, Paddy Considine, Anson Boon, Joanne Froggatt, to name a few. The show's official synopsis reads:

"Two mob families clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives."

MobLand features a total of 10 episodes

MobLand debuted its first episode on Paramount Plus on March 30, 2025, with the following episodes releasing weekly on Sundays. The series contains 10 episodes and has a runtime of 50-60 minutes.

Below is a list of all the episodes from the crime thriller series.

Episode 1, titled Stick or Twist, aired on March 30, 2025

Episode 2, titled Jigsaw Puzzle, aired on April 6, 2025

Episode 3, titled Plan B, aired on April 13, 2025

Episode 4, titled Rat Trap, will air on April 20, 2025

Episode 5, titled Funeral for a Friend, will air on April 27, 2025

Episode 6, titled Antwerp Blues, will air on May 4, 2025

Episode 7, titled The Crossroads, will air on May 11, 2025

Episode 8, titled Helter Skelter, will air on May 18, 2025

Episode 9, titled Beggars Banquet, will air on May 25, 2025

Episode 10, titled The Beast in Me, will air on June 1, 2025

The first three episodes of MobLand are written by Ronan Bennett and Jez Butterworth. Furthermore, Guy Ritchie has directed the first two episodes, while Anthony Byrne has directed the third episode of the series.

What is MobLand about?

MobLand centers on the Harrigan crime family, led by the notorious Conrad Harrigan and his wife, Maeve Harrigan.

In the first episode, Conrad's grandson, Eddie, goes on a night out with Tommy Stevenson (son of the rival gang leader, Richie Stevenson), which ends with Eddie stabbing a guy at the club. The family's loyal fixer, Harry, is tasked with getting rid of any incriminating evidence, including threatening the victim while he is recovering at the hospital.

Tommy has been missing since that fateful night out with Eddie, escalating tensions between the rival gangs. Eddie is moved to the Harrigan mansion to keep him out of harm's way. Richie amps up the pressure by blowing up Kevin's (Eddie's dad) house to ensure his son is returned to him soon.

Harry presses the young boy for information on Tommy, which leads him to visit the club where they were last seen together. After confronting the club manager, Harry discovers Tommy's body chopped up into small pieces in the basement. The manager, Valjon, admits that Eddie stabbed Tommy to death and gave him £10,000 to take care of the dead body.

Fearing a gang war with Richie Stevenson, Harry hatches a plan to frame Valjon for Tommy's death, in exchange for sparing his family. He presents Valjon to Richie, who decides to properly interrogate him first. Richie warns Harry that he will get in touch with him if Valjon's story does not check out.

Meanwhile, Harry is neck-deep in solving Harrigan's issues to show up for a couple's therapy session fixed by his wife, Jan. She considers divorcing him in frustration.

At the end of MobLand episode 1, Conrad informs his childhood friend and advisor, Archie, of his plans to sell fentanyl to expand the family business. Noticing Archie's displeasure, Maeve claims that he is secretly spying for Richie Stevenson, which leads Conrad to shoot his oldest friend dead in cold blood.

Harry is arrested in connection with Archie's murder, but Harrigan's lawyer, O'Hara Delaney, sets him free within hours. Detective Fisk had acted on an anonymous tip and leaves Harry with the wrong impression that there's a mole in the Harrigan family. He is right in assuming Harry will go digging for the truth and lead them to the secret informant.

Harry first believes that Archie was a police informant and not Richie's spy. However, he decides to find evidence to prove his suspicions. Meanwhile, Fisk has been tailing Harry to collect evidence against the Harrigans.

The latest episodes of MobLand will air weekly on Paramount+.

