MobLand episode 3 ending explained: Who actually killed Tommy Stevenson?

MobLand episode 3 aired on April 11, 2025, on Paramount+, continuing the action-packed story of the Harrigan family’s struggle with Richie Stevenson. After the death of his son Tommy, Richie's furious retaliation in this episode sets the stage for explosive fights.

As things get worse, the Harrigans are torn between staying out of Richie's way and keeping control of their criminal empire. Guy Ritchie directs this gritty UK crime drama, and Tom Hardy plays Harry, a fixer who has to deal with a treacherous underworld full of alliances, betrayals, and power battles all the time.

In MobLand episode 3, the mystery surrounding Tommy Stevenson’s death is finally revealed. Valjon, the club manager who was responsible for cutting up Tommy's body, finally tells Harry the truth after a violent fight. Eddie Harrigan, the son of the Harrigan crime family, was the actual killer.

This revelation shocks many, but it comes as no surprise to those who have been following Eddie's volatile and unpredictable behavior throughout the series. Maeve, Conrad's wife, is also happy about this news because it fits with her skewed idea of family loyalty.

MobLand episode 3 reveals Tommy's Killer

A still from MobLand episode 3 (Image via Paramount+)

In MobLand episode 3, the shocking truth about who killed Tommy Stevenson is revealed. The mystery of who killed Tommy Stevenson is answered with a chilling revelation in Mobland episode 3. Valjon, after enduring a savage beating by Kevin and Harry, finally confesses the truth.

Eddie Harrigan, in a brutal outburst, murdered Tommy, stabbing him 50-60 times. Valjon, the club manager, was hired by Eddie to dispose of the body, for which Eddie paid him a substantial sum of $10,000.

The fact that Eddie never gives a clear reason for his actions may be the most disturbing thing about him. According to Valjon's testimony, things were drastic. After a fight in the club, Tommy tried to stab Eddie, and Eddie, in the heat of the moment, did something himself.

But Eddie wasn't just mean to Tommy; he was mean to everyone. Eddie's behavior has been all over the place throughout the series, and this new information only makes how unstable he is. As always, Maeve is happy with Eddie's actions and looks forward to the chaos that will follow this brutal murder.

How Harry manages to put the Gang War on hold

A still from MobLand episode 3 (Image via Paramount+)

As MobLand episode 3 goes on, Harry is determined to keep the Harrigans and Richie Stevenson's crew from starting a full-on gang war. Harry knows that time is running out because Richie has sent killers to kill him and his family. Kevin's house was blown up as a warning that the violence has reached a dangerous level.

Even though there is a threat right now, Harry tricks Richie by delivering Tommy's body parts as promised, though they are in pieces inside a trunk. By keeping his promise to Richie, he buys the Harrigans some time, but the peace is still not long-lived.

The body is delivered, but Harry does more than that. He also brings Valjon with him. The club manager is very important to Harry's plan to stop Richie from going on a rampage because he knows how to kill Tommy. Harry uses Valjon's life as a bargaining chip and threatens to kill his family if he doesn't go along with the story.

Valjon has to lie and say that he killed Tommy during a failed attempt to kidnap him. This false account of what happened is a short-term fix to keep Richie from getting revenge on the Harrigans.

Valjon’s sacrifice in MobLand episode 3

In MobLand episode 3, Valjon's sacrifice is a turning point in the story that shows how far people will go to protect those they love. Kevin and Harry beat Valjon badly, and he has to tell them the truth about how Tommy Stevenson died.

That being said, his confession is not entirely clear. He says Eddie Harrigan killed Tommy in a violent rage by stabbing him 50 to 60 times, but he also says Eddie paid him $10,000 to get rid of Tommy's body. Now that Valjon has chosen to protect the Harrigans, his life is tied to theirs, and it costs him a lot.

Valjon agrees to be blamed for Tommy's death, even though he wasn't the one who did it, so that Richie Stevenson won't get mad at him.

Harry and Kevin put pressure on him to make up a story in which he says he killed Tommy during a failed attempt to kidnap him. By telling this lie, the Harrigans can buy some time, but Valjon has to give up his own reputation and maybe even his life.

Valjon decides to protect his family by committing a crime he didn't commit because he knows Richie will be very angry if he finds out the truth. His sacrifice is a major turning point in the episode that shows how hard it is to live in the criminal underworld.

Richie's heartbreak: A father's grief

A still from MobLand episode 3 (Image via Paramount+)

As the episode comes to a close, Richie finds out about the terrible death of his son Tommy. Richie is more hurt by hearing that Tommy has died than by any threat or betrayal he has faced. Richie's reaction to the news is deep sadness. He is still mad at the Harrigans, but the thought of his son being gone forever makes him forget his anger.

In this moment of intense emotion, Richie's tough exterior as a gangster falls apart, showing the father behind the criminal. Richie changes his mind after losing Tommy. This shows that his anger toward the Harrigans is not just business-related, but also personal.

This moment of weakness makes Richie more likable, giving a character who has been portrayed as cruel and cunning a lot of depth. His grief over Tommy's death shows how complicated he is as a person.

His desire for revenge is about power and also about the loss of a loved one. The father is devastated and more determined than ever to make those responsible pay.

Maeve stirs the pot for her gain

A still from MobLand episode 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Maeve is busy with her own game in the background while Harry works hard to keep the gangs from fighting. For Maeve, family loyalty and power become very important in this episode. The news that Eddie killed Tommy makes her feel better about her place in the Harrigan family, which makes her happy.

Maeve has been taking advantage of the situation for a long time by making things difficult between Conrad and the rest of the family. It's still not clear what drives her, but it's clear that she's ready to use anything to get what she wants.

Maeve's actions are often hard to predict, and this episode shows how much power she has over the family. Her support for Eddie, even though he killed Tommy, shows that she is willing to look past his flaws to stay in charge. Maeve also tricks Conrad into doing what she wants in her relationship.

Conrad is trying to avoid a gang war by making smart decisions. Maeve, on the other hand, is working to weaken his authority so that she can get what she wants. Her actions cause a rift in the family, which makes things even more tense than they were before.

Bella’s secrets and her father’s corruption

The main fight between the Stevensons and the Harrigans continues in this episode, but Bella's story also moves forward. It is seen that Bella is working with Antoine to expose her father's dishonesty, even though her relationship with him is still complicated.

When Antoine uses the video for his own gain, leaving Bella open to harm, her plan to blackmail him takes a strange turn. This subplot makes the show even more interesting because it's still not clear what Bella wants.

A still from MobLand episode 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Bella's actions in this episode show that she is a manipulator at heart. Because she wants to be in charge of her own life, she takes advantage of the way power works in her family.

Unfortunately, Bella's plans are put at risk when Antoine betrays her to expose her father's dishonesty. This side story hints at bigger problems in the Harrigan family and sets up future battles for power.

MobLand episode 3 sets the stage for what's to come. With Richie's sadness over Tommy's death and Maeve's ongoing schemes, the groundwork is laid for a future fight. Harry's efforts to stop a gang war have worked for now, but things are still very unstable.

The Harrigans are under more pressure as Richie deals with the death of his son. More chaos is sure to happen in the family because of Maeve's tricks, and Valjon's sacrifice is not likely to be the end of this ongoing drama.

The episode ends with a sense of foreboding, as the stakes continue to rise. The lives of the Harrigans, Richie, and the entire criminal underworld are in a precarious position.

MobLand episode 3 is available to stream on Paramount+.

