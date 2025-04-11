MobLand episode 3: release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

MobLand episode 3 continues the series' momentum as it keeps viewers hooked with its intense storyline and complex characters. Episode 2 ended with escalating tensions in the Paterno family and an unexpected power move that shifted the dynamics of the crime syndicate.

As betrayals unfolded and loyalties were tested, the episode deepened the series' focus on family ties and criminal ambition. Audiences saw the consequences of actions taken in episode 1 start to play out, leading to new threats that could change the direction of the season.

MobLand episode 3 is set to release soon, continuing the unfolding drama within the Paterno family. According to the official release schedule, MobLand episode 3 will be available on Sunday, April 13, 2025, on Paramount+. The show follows a weekly Sunday release, and fans can expect new installments at the same time each week.

MobLand episode 3 is titled The Pledge, and it will pick up from the fallout of recent betrayals. It will explore how the family attempts to regain control and whether tensions within the ranks will lead to more violence. Characters like Vincent and Gia are expected to take center stage as the narrative pushes forward.

When will MobLand episode 3 be released? Exact dates and times for all regions

MobLand episode 3 will be released on April 13, 2025 across multiple regions at different times. Here's a breakdown of the exact release schedule by region:

Region Release Date Release Time United States April 13 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET United Kingdom April 13 8:00 a.m. BST Europe (CET) April 13 9:00 a.m. CET India April 13 12:30 p.m. IST Australia (AEST) April 13 5:00 p.m. AEST

MobLand episode 3 will stream exclusively on Paramount+. Viewers can watch the first two episodes of the season on the same platform. New episodes drop weekly on Sundays.

MobLand episode 3 cast and crew details

(L-R) Paddy Considine, Lara Pulver, Joanne Froggatt, Tom Hardy, Mandeep Dhillon, Lisa Dwan and Anson Boon attend "MobLand" New York Premiere (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

MobLand features a large ensemble cast and an experienced creative team. The main cast is as follows:

Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan

Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza

Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan

Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan

Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan

Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan

Seraphina Harrigan as Mandeep Dhillon

The series is directed by Anthony Byrne, Lawrence Gough, Guy Ritchie, and Daniel Syrkin. The writing credits go to Ronan Bennett, who also created the series, and Jez Butterworth. Among the executive producers are Tom Hardy, Guy Ritchie, and Ronan Bennett, who play a key role in shaping the show's vision and production.

MobLand episode 2 recap and themes

MobLand episode 2 builds on the explosive tension introduced in the series premiere, revealing the stakes in the turf war between the Harrigans and the Stevensons. The Harrigans, led by Conrad and Maeve, are trying to expand their hold over London’s drug and gun trade. Meanwhile, Richie Stevenson is determined to track down his missing son, Tommy, who was last seen with Eddie Harrigan.

As Harry da Souza continues to fix problems for the Harrigans, questions arise about Maeve’s role in setting up Conrad’s childhood friend Archie, who ends up dead. Kevin Harrigan is caught in a moral and familial dilemma, trying to protect his son Eddie as Richie closes in. DS Fisk applies pressure on Harry at the police station, hinting that someone may have leaked information about Archie’s death. Meanwhile, Harry’s domestic life deteriorates as he misses a therapy session with his wife Jan.

A high-speed chase led by Zosia helps Eddie escape capture, and Richie’s threats escalate with a warning to Harry involving his daughter. The episode ends with Harry finding Tommy’s severed head at a club, confirming the violent fallout from the ongoing feud. Themes of loyalty, betrayal, and family control continue to dominate as the Harrigan empire begins to show signs of fracture.

MobLand episode 3 preview: what’s next

The Harrigan family stands united yet divided at the center of MobLand's escalating power struggle in episode 3. (Image via Paramount/Instagram)

MobLand episode 3, titled The Pledge, is expected to follow the Harrigans as they try to regain control after the fallout of Archie’s murder and the brutal revelation of Tommy’s death. With the fragile peace between the Harrigans and the Stevensons on the verge of collapse, the episode will likely focus on how the family handles the mounting pressure from both law enforcement and rival factions.

Harry da Souza may find himself forced to take more extreme actions as Richie Stevenson escalates his threats. Maeve’s influence could grow even stronger as questions remain around her manipulation of Conrad and her role in Archie’s setup. Meanwhile, Bella’s secret dealings and her link to an outsider could present a new threat to the family’s structure.

The episode will likely continue building the show’s central conflicts as more characters take sides. With Richie’s warning still looming, and Eddie back at the family estate, all eyes will be on how the Harrigans respond and who they choose to protect.

The direction of MobLand remains focused on power shifts and the legacy of leadership. As MobLand episode 3 arrives, many are watching to see whether Vincent can hold the family together or if internal sabotage will lead to collapse.

The series continues to build on its foundational theme of loyalty versus ambition. With each episode, the stakes become more personal, and episode 3 could be where those personal stories begin to take center stage in the larger narrative.

