Who killed Tommy in MobLand? Possible reasons that caused the character's death

MobLand is an American crime drama series that premiered on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025. Created by Ronan Bennett, the show follows the violent clash between two crime families in London, the Harrigons and the Stevensons. MobLand episode 2 aired on April 6, 2025. The show stars Tom Hardy, Geoff Bell, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Joanne Froggatt, among other actors.

At the end of episode 2, Tommy, Richie Stevenson's son, is found dead. Harry, the Harrigons' fixer, discovers Tommy's dismembered body in a container behind a club. Upon further investigation, Harry learns that Valjon, the club manager, helped dispose of the body. However, the true motive and identity of the murderer remain unknown.

In the previous episode, Eddie Harrigon and Tommy Stevenson were involved in a violent altercation at the club. During the fight, Eddie stabbed a man, and the two fled the scene. This incident casts suspicion on Eddie, as he was the last person to see Tommy. However, no concrete evidence links him to the killer.

Tommy's death may have been the result of a revenge plot or a calculated setup meant to ignite a war between the two families. With suspicions on Eddie Harrigon, the murder could have been a calculated move by a third party to fracture both families from within.

MobLand episode 2 recap: Discovery of Tommy's body

In MobLand episode 2, Tommy Stevenson's death becomes the catalyst for the simmering tension and conflict between the two mob families. The episode begins with Richie Stevenson threatening Harry with his daughter's life, giving the fixer until midnight to find his son.

Harry interrogates Eddie, who finally admits that he was with Tommy but doesn't give him any more details. Harry then tracks down the other two guys, Alfie and Jack, who were with Tommy and Eddie on that disastrous night at the club. After intimidating them, Harry learns that Eddie knew the club manager, Valjon, quite well.

This gives Harry the lead he needs. He heads to the club with his associates, Zosia and Kiko. After incapacitating the bouncers, the trio heads to the bar, where Harry whispers, "Where's Tommy?" in the manager's ear. After beating Valjon to a pulp, the manager, who is covered in blood and barely conscious, agrees to take them to see Tommy.

The manager leads them to an old service elevator containing a black crate at its center. Harry opens the crate and shines his flashlight inside. He then turns to the manager and asks if he did this, to which Vlajan nods in reply. When Harry's associate Kiko takes a look inside the crate, Tommy's dismembered body, neatly wrapped in plastic, is revealed.

MobLand: Revenge looms after Tommy's death

Richie Stevenson made it quite clear at the start of episode 2 that if anything happened to his son Tommy, it would mean war between the Harrigons and the Stevensons. Believing that Eddie Harrigon is behind his son's death, Richie went as far as to threaten both Harry and Eddie's father, Kevin, at gunpoint.

With Tommy's murder being confirmed, episode 3 will likely delve deeper into the fallout between the two families. Richie Stevenson will stop at nothing to take revenge on the Harrigons—unless Eddie's innocence is proven in time.

Viewers can expect Harry to investigate further into Tommy's final moments, which could lead to new suspects or reveal hidden agendas. Meanwhile, Kevin Harrigon must keep his family safe and his empire intact amidst all the tension.

MobLand episode 3 is set to air on Paramount+ on April 13, 2025.

