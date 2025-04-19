What time will MobLand episode 4 be released on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

MobLand episode 4, titled Rat Trap, will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting April 20, 2025 at 12 am ET. The new episode continues the tense story of Harry and the Harrigans as they try to make their way through their violent and dishonest world.

MobLand is a crime drama series, which explores a web of lies, betrayals, and family loyalty. Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan play lead roles in the show.

MobLand is a series about the world of organized crime, where power struggles and changing alliances are the main events. The fight between the Harrigans and the Stevensons gets worse in episode 3, setting the stage for explosive events in Rat Trap. Now that Harry's plan is in motion, episode 4 should reveal even more about how that world works.

MobLand episode 4 releases on April 20, 2025

MobLand episode 4, titled Rat Trap, releasing on Paramount+ on April 20, 2025, The show will be available to stream from midnight Eastern Time (ET), making it accessible to viewers across various regions on the same day.

For viewers in different time zones, here is a breakdown of when MobLand episode 4 will be released in different regions:

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) April 19, 2025 (Saturday) 9 pm USA (Eastern Time) April 20, 2025 (Sunday) 12 am Brazil (BRT) April 20, 2025 (Sunday) 1 am UK (BST) April 20, 2025 (Sunday) 5 am Central Europe (CET) April 20, 2025 (Sunday) 6 am India (IST) April 20, 2025 (Sunday) 9:30 am South Africa (SAST) April 20, 2025 (Sunday) 6 am Australia (ACDT) April 20, 2025 (Sunday) 1 pm

Where to watch MobLand episode 4

MobLand episode 4 will be available exclusively on Paramount+. To watch, one will need a subscription to the streaming service. Paramount+ offers two main subscription plans: the Essential plan for $7.99 per month or $59 annually, and the Premium plan with Showtime for $12.99 per month or $119.99 annually.

MobLand episode 3 recap

At the beginning of MobLand season 1 episode 3, Richie Stevenson steps up his revenge against the Harrigans. He starts by attacking Kevin's house violently and destroying it.

Harry worries about the safety of his family, which leads him to hide Gina and Jan on a boat owned by an old friend, Mike. Richie then sends two masked killers to kill Harry and his family, but Harry tricks them into running away.

The shocking truth about Tommy Stevenson's death is shown in this episode. Harry gets Valjon, the club manager who cut up Tommy's body, to confess after brutally beating him. Valjon reveals that Eddie Harrigan killed Tommy by stabbing him 50 to 60 times in a violent rage.

Eddie paid Valjon $10,000 to get rid of the body, but Valjon agrees to lie and say he killed Tommy during a failed attempt to kidnap him because he is afraid for his family's safety. Eddie is telling this lie to keep Richie from getting mad at him.

As the story goes on, Harry's main goal is to keep the gang from fighting. He gives Valjon and Tommy's broken-up body to Richie to try to make him feel better.

Richie still wants to get even with the people who hurt him when his son died. For now, Valjon's made-up story helps keep the peace. Richie, on the other hand, says that the gang war will start up again if Valjon breaks under pressure and tells the truth.

Conrad's wife, Maeve, makes things even more complicated by helping Eddie and changing the way the family works. At the same time, Bella's side story gets more complicated as she gets involved in a plan to expose her dishonest father.

At the end of the episode, Harry and the Harrigans are still trying to figure out how to keep the uneasy truce while also being loyal to their families.

What to expect from MobLand episode 4

Expand Tweet

MobLand episode 4, titled Rat Trap, will be a thrilling continuation of the story. The episode is mostly about whether or not the Stevensons will believe Harry's made-up story about Tommy's death, which was an important part of the peace plan. As the lie comes out, things get worse between the two families.

Harry's life is also made harder by the fact that Bella is involved in a political blackmail scheme. There will also be important moments involving Harry's close friends and family in this episode, with twists that could change the course of the series.

As the lies get worse and the stakes get higher, Rat Trap is going to reveal important things that will keep people watching.

