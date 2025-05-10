Who is Tommy Stevenson in MobLand? Character role explored

Ronan Bennett's crime drama series MobLand premiered on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025. The debut season explored the world of opposing mafia clans - the Harrigans and the Stevensons - who fight amongst each other to establish dominance in London.

In MobLand, Felix Edwards plays Tommy Stevenson, the son of Richie Stevenson. Tommy's death ignites a violent feud between the two rival families, as he had disappeared after a night out with Eddie Harrigan, the impulsive grandson of rival patriarch Conrad Harrigan.

Edwards came into the series with a background in acting. He starred in the 2023 drama film Internal Abyss as Aaron. He also made an appearance in Oliver Lyttelton's comedy drama series Cheaters in 2024.

Tommy Stevenson: All about Felix Edward's character in MobLand

Tommy Stevenson makes an appearance in episode 1 of MobLand, wherein he is portrayed to be the loyal and sincere son of Richie Stevenson, set up to inherit his father's criminal empire.

The series begins with Tommy's sudden disappearance following a night out at a club with Eddie Harrigan. The two of them are shown to be involved in a violent altercation at the club, which involves Eddie stabbing a man and the two of them fleeing the scene.

This event sets off a chain reaction of suspicion and violence. Harry Da Souza, the Harrigans' fixer, investigates the incident after Richie Stevenson threatens to kill his daughter. His investigation leads him to Eddie, who denies the allegations at first but eventually admits that he was with Tommy the night he disappeared.

Harry then tracks down two other guys, Alfie and Jack, who were present during the altercation at the club. He further learns that Valjon, the club manager, is linked to Tommy's disappearance.

The fixer then heads to the club with his associates Zosia and Kiko to find out the truth about the situation. After a violent fight with the manager, Harry is led to a service elevator containing a black crate at its centre. Upon investigation, Tommy's dismembered body wrapped in plastic is found inside the crate. Valjon, the club manager, soon reveals that he assisted in disposing of Tommy's body.

Who killed Tommy Stevenson in MobLand?

In MobLand, the death of Tommy Stevenson serves as the catalyst that touches off a ferocious war between two crime families that are arch-enemies. Additional revelations bring to light the fact that Eddie Harrigan, fueled by alcohol and drugs, killed Tommy and bribed Valjon, the nightclub manager, to get rid of the body.

This traumatic betrayal widens the chasm between the Stevensons and Harrigans. Tommy's father, Richie Stevenson, though resistant to outright confrontation, pronounces Eddie "fair game," which paves the way for payback. The violence escalates when Tommy's mother, Vron Stevenson, is murdered in a car blast -allegedly arranged by Maeve Harrigan - piling on more intensity to the mob war.

Although Tommy is on screen only briefly, his assassination reinforces the series' overall themes: loyalty, betrayal, and the incessant cycle of violence in the world of organized crime. His assassination not only destabilizes family relations but also triggers a chain of revenge-based events that characterize the growing anarchy in the criminal world.

Season 1 of MobLand is available to stream on Paramount+.

