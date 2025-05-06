MobLand episode 7: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

MobLand episode 7, The Crossroads, is set to release on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The show takes place in London's seedy underworld and is about two powerful families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons, whose rivalry gets worse and ends in death. Episode 7 is likely to keep the story exciting by adding more twists and intense moments that will keep viewers glued to their screens.

Fans can look forward to another chapter full of action that will go into more detail about the war between the Stevenson and Harrigan families. MobLand episode 7 is supposed to show more betrayal and power struggles. When things get really bad between the two families, the characters will have to make tough decisions that could change their lives.

The shocking truth about Vron Stevenson's death was shown in the previous episode, where Conrad Harrigan took the blame upon himself. This conflict is likely to get worse in Episode 7 as both families continue their dangerous fight for power in the criminal world.

MobLand episode 7 premieres on May 11, 2025

MobLand episode 7 will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting at 12:00 am PT on May 11, 2025. Below is the detailed release schedule for various regions:

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) May 11, 2025, Sunday 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) May 11, 2025, Sunday 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) May 11, 2025, Sunday 4:00 am UK (BST) May 11, 2025, Sunday 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) May 11, 2025, Sunday 9:00 am India (IST) May 11, 2025, Sunday 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) May 11, 2025, Sunday 10:00 am Philippines (PHT) May 11, 2025, Sunday 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) May 11, 2025, Sunday 7:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) May 11, 2025, Sunday 9:00 pm

Where to watch

MobLand episode 7 will be available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+. The service offers two subscription tiers: a basic plan with ads for $7.99/month and an ad-free option for $12.99/month.

MobLand episode 6 recap

A still from MobLand episode 5 (Image via Paramount+)

Antwerp Blues, MobLand episode 6, aired on May 4, 2025, and was a turning point in the growing fight between the Harrigan and Stevenson families. This episode showed the real reason why Vron Stevenson died, putting an end to earlier rumors and naming Conrad Harrigan as the mastermind. It was part of a long-term plan based on personal grudges and a desire to gain power.

Conrad planned the murder in secret because he was angry that Vron made fun of him at Tommy Stevenson's funeral. Conrad told Paul to put explosives in Vron's car a week before the bomb went off, which shows that the plan was well thought out.

Conrad took the blame for the bombing, even though Maeve had given the order. He probably did this to protect her and keep his power in the Harrigan family. He wanted to kill Vron for more than one reason. He wanted to weaken Richie Stevenson and change the balance of power in the criminal underworld by killing Vron.

Richie was sad and angry when he heard that his wife had died. He had a strong but quiet desire for revenge, which made things worse between the two families.

The episode made the mental battle between the Harrigans and the Stevensons worse. This was especially true during a tense phone call where Conrad and Maeve made fun of Richie, which made him feel tormented. Richie's last words to Conrad, "Run," showed how determined he was to get even, which made the war worse.

In a scary turn of events, Maeve planned how to deal with Richie. She told him where Seraphina and Brendan were in Antwerp and offered Seraphina as a bet while making sure Brendan was safe.

In Antwerp, Seraphina and Brendan were caught in a risky deal for rubies. Even though Seraphina was able to get good terms, things quickly went disastrous when gunmen attacked them.

What to expect from MobLand episode 7?

In MobLand episode 7, the war between the Harrigans and the Stevensons will get even worse. As the conflict gets worse, the characters will be at important forks in the road, where any choice could kill them.

The episode will look at themes like betrayal, loyalty, and how cruel both families can be. It's likely that there will be more power struggles as the families try desperately to get the upper hand.

The story will probably go on to talk more about what happened after Vron died and what happened because of Conrad's smart moves. People who watch will likely see more strategic fights where power changes hands quickly.

Now that both families are scared, MobLand Episode 7 will show how the characters fight with their minds as they plan their next move in this dangerous game.

MobLand episode 7 will be available to stream on Paramount+.

