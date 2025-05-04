MobLand episode 6 ending explained: Who actually planned Vron's death?

MobLand episode 6, Antwerp Blues, aired on May 4, 2025, on Paramount+. From episode 5, things take a turn for a more difficult scenario. The episode goes into more detail about the effects of Vron Stevenson's tragic death and shows that it wasn't an accident but part of a planned event. So, who was behind this death becomes clear.

The events that led to Vron's death happen in MobLand episode 6 against a background of family fights, dangerous alliances, and a failed ruby deal. The episode looks at the strategic moves that the primary characters made, with a focus on what happened after Vron was killed and what that means for the criminal underworld.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from MobLand episode 6. Readers' discretion is advised.

As problems rise, the episode sheds light on Conrad's motivations and the deeper conspiracies within the Harrigan family. Despite appearances, it is Conrad who plotted Vron's death, not Maeve, as initially suspected.

MobLand episode 6 reveals the mastermind behind Vron Stevenson's death

A still from MobLand episode 6 (Image via Paramount+)

At the end of MobLand episode 6, Conrad Harrigan says out loud that he killed Vron Stevenson. This revelation is a major turning point in the series because it changes the balance of power in the Harrigan family and how they relate to the Stevensons.

Conrad's reason for killing Vron comes from his personal grudge against Vron for making fun of Maeve at the funeral of Tommy Stevenson. But the truth is much more planned out.

Conrad states that he had been planning to kill Vron for a long time, even before the bombing happened. It wasn't a decision made out of anger at the last minute; it was part of a bigger plan.

A week before the explosion, he told Paul to put a bomb in Vron's car. The episode shows how family relationships are important, as Conrad is willing to take the blame for the murder. He is possibly protecting Maeve, who gave the order for the bombing, but there's no proof of it.

The episode explores the emotional toll this decision takes on Richie, who is devastated by the loss of his wife. The fight between the Harrigans and the Stevensons gets worse as word spreads of Vron's death. Richie swears revenge at the end of the episode, which shows that the war between the two families is far from over.

Conrad's thought behind plotting Vron's murder

Conrad in MobLand episode 6 (Image via Paramount+)

Conrad has been thinking about killing Vron for a long time and didn't just decide to do it on the spot. It is part of a bigger plan. He does what he does because of both personal problems and strategic concerns.

After Vron insults Maeve at Tommy Stevenson's funeral, Conrad's anger grows, but this is not the only factor driving his decision. Seven days before the bomb went off, Conrad urged Paul to put a bomb in Vron's car, which shows that he had been planning the murder for a long time.

To keep Maeve from getting the blame, Conrad states that he did the bombing in MobLand episode 6. It remains a bit dicey as seemingly Maeve gave the order for the bombing, but Conrad takes the blame to protect her. This is probably because killing two Stevenson family members might have a big effect.

Another possible reason Conrad kills Vron is that he wants to keep his power in the Harrigan family. By getting rid of Vron, Conrad wants to make Richie Stevenson less strong, which will affect his family's view of him professionally and emotionally.

The murder makes things even worse for the Stevensons and gets rid of someone who is seen as a threat to Conrad's power.

Conrad's actions also show that he is ready to make choices without fully thinking through their wider effects. For instance, the fact that he breaks up with the Mexicans because they killed Archie shows that he isn't afraid of making decisions. Even though he is told what will happen, Conrad sticks to his plan because he thinks it will help him in the criminal underworld.

Richie's response and the escalation of war

A still from MobLand episode 6 (Image via Paramount+)

Richie's reaction to Vron's death is one of grief and anger. As the bereaved husband, Richie's sadness quickly turns into a desire for revenge. After his wife is killed, Richie has no choice but to make things worse between the Harrigans and the Stevensons. The fact that he doesn't say anything sets off a dangerous game of revenge.

While Richie is upset about the loss, Conrad, Maeve, and Eddie make fun of him on the phone. The Harrigans' psychological warfare comes to a head with this phone call, which Richie has to listen to while they enjoy his pain.

Conrad mentions that he's ready to send his dogs to eat Vron's body parts, which could be lying around Richie's front yard. Eddie then admits to killing Tommy and brags about making him beg and cry for his mother. O'Hara is worried that Richie might be recording the conversation because she knows she won't be able to defend herself in court.

Even though people are making fun of him, Richie stays quiet and plans his next move. But when Conrad finally dares him to do something, Richie answers with a scary "Run" and hangs up the phone. This is the last chance for Richie to change his mind about killing the person who killed his wife.

The episode's focus on how things are getting worse between the two families sets up the inevitable fight. In the next episodes, Richie will probably act out because he wants to get even with the Harrigans, and his grief will fuel his never-ending search for them.

Maeve again brings in her calculated move

A still from MobLand episode 6 (Image via Paramount+)

Amidst all the chaos, Maeve does something brave by making a deal with Richie. She tells him where Seraphina and Brendan are in Antwerp because she knows Richie will probably go after them.

Maeve makes a deal, but Richie agrees not to hurt Brendan. He can do whatever he wants with Seraphina, though. This act of betrayal shows how smart Maeve is because she is ready to kill her own family to get an edge in the war she is fighting with the Stevensons.

It is a calculated risk on Maeve's part to call Richie and give him the information he needs. She thinks that by giving up Seraphina, she can safely protect Brendan and get rid of a possible threat to the Harrigans' power. Maeve is ready to make cruel choices in order to gain power, as shown by her cold, strategic thinking.

The deal Maeve strikes with Richie is not just about securing her family's position. This also reveals her forever resentment towards Seraphina. Maeve's personal vendetta against Seraphina, who reminds her of the consequences of Conrad's infidelity, plays a significant role in her decision to offer up Seraphina as a pawn.

The ruby deal and the dangers of Antwerp

A still from MobLand episode 6 (Image via Paramount+)

At the same time, Seraphina and Brendan are in Antwerp trying to finish the deal for the rubies that could make the Harrigans money. Brendan promises Seraphina 75 per cent of the profits from buying and selling the rubies. She plans to win Conrad's favor while also making a large profit for herself.

Seraphina takes a firm stance as the negotiation unfolds, demanding that the deal go through without the down payment.

Seraphina's risk pays off when Leonard agrees to her terms, which means the deal goes through. Fears of danger are still high, though. Seraphina and Brendan are about to close the deal when they are suddenly attacked by gunmen, which leads to a bloody fight.

The ruby deal seemed like a way for Brendan to make things right at first, but it quickly turned into a rookie situation for him and Seraphina.

This violent turn of events shows the dangerous nature of the criminal world these characters live in. Buying and selling rubies turns into a risky business, and Seraphina and Brendan just barely make it out alive. But the fact that they are now caught in yet another web makes things worse between the Harrigans and the Stevensons.

Seraphina and Brendan are in trouble as MobLand episode 6 ends

A still from MobLand episode 6 (Image via Paramount+)

Seraphina and Brendan are caught by the Mexicans that Richie hired to deal with the Harrigans at the end of MobLand episode 6. Just as they try to leave the Botanic Sanctuary, Richie's men intercept them and surround them. Even though it looks like the ruby deal went well, things go horribly wrong when Richie's guards capture Seraphina and Brendan.

Harry comes to Antwerp in the middle of all the chaos, desperate to save Seraphina and Brendan. But by the time he gets to the place where the deal was supposed to happen, it's too late. Gunmen have already set up their ambush, so Seraphina and Brendan are the only ones who are still alive.

The war between the Harrigans and the Stevensons is still going strong as MobLand episode 6 comes to a close. With Vron's death, Maeve and Conrad's cruel actions, and Richie's never-ending desire for revenge, things are set to get even more violent in the criminal underworld. The show will continue to go in the direction that the family relationships, treacherous business deals, and betrayals decide.

MobLand episode 6 is available to stream on Paramount+.

