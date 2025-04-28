MobLand episode 6: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

MobLand episode 6, Antwerp Blues, will be released on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 12 am PT, on Paramount+. As both families fight for control, the intricate dynamics and moral decisions of the characters will lead to even more dramatic turns.

The show is about two crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons, who are at odds with each other and want to be the best. Harry Da Souza works for the Harrigans and gets more involved in the chaos as families' loyalties are put to the test. In episode 6, the fight gets worse as both families get closer to going to war, and Harry is caught in the middle.

As the tension between the families grows, fans are looking forward to more high-stakes drama. There's no doubt that episode 6 will go into more depth about the personal stakes, such as the effects of past betrayals and the dangerous paths the characters are about to take.

The official synopsis of MobLand episode 6 states,

“Two warring crime families clash in a battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives; in the crossfire stands Harry Da Souza, a street-smart fixer who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide.”

MobLand episode 6 releases on May 4, 2025

MobLand episode 6 is set to air on Sunday, May 4, 2025. It will premiere at 12 am PT for U.S. audiences on Paramount+. International viewers will need to adjust their schedules according to their time zone.

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, May 4, 2025 12 am USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, May 4, 2025 3 am Brazil (BRT) Sunday, May 4, 2025 4 am UK (BST) Sunday, May 4, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CET) Sunday, May 4, 2025 9 am India (IST) Sunday, May 4, 2025 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Sunday, May 4, 2025 9 am Philippines (PHT) Sunday, May 4, 2025 3 pm Australia (ACDT) Sunday, May 4, 2025 6:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Sunday, May 4, 2025 8:30 pm

Where to watch MobLand episode 6

Fans can watch MobLand episode 6 on Paramount+, which lets you stream it. People in the US can watch the show for $7.99 a month with some ads or for $12.99 a month without any ads.

The show can be watched by people in other countries through the Amazon Prime Video channel add-ons. When episode 6 comes out, it will be available on Paramount+ with subtitles, so viewers of any language can enjoy the action.

MobLand episode 5 recap

A still from MobLand episode 5 (Image via Paramount+)

In the fifth episode of MobLand's first season, Funeral for a Friend, the Harrigans are faced with a tough choice: they must decide if they will go to Tommy's funeral as invited by Richie Stevenson.

Kevin and Harry talk about how silly the situation is, especially since the Harrigans and the Stevensons are still fighting. Kevin also thinks about his painful past and remembers how a juvenile guard named Rusby abused him.

At the same time, Harry says that turning down Richie's invitation could make them look guilty, which could lead to a war, but accepting it might give the Harrigans a chance to put off the inevitable fight.

Harry and Kevin agree to go to the funeral after Conrad calls a meeting with them to plan what to do. Harry instructs everyone to stay sober and in charge of their feelings. He sneaks guns and ammunition into the Stevenson home because he thinks that things might get worse and need to be protected.

As the plans continue, Maeve and Eddie add to the tension. Even more trouble is caused when Eddie makes fun of Richie's men and Maeve insults Vron at the wake.

Brendan and Seraphina meet for a short scene at a restaurant. Brendan tries to get Seraphina to support a business deal by giving her a Mozambique ruby. Seraphina is skeptical at first, but becomes interested when Brendan talks about a possible buyer. They agree to work together, but he is trying to show the Harrigans how valuable he is by what he is doing.

At the same time, Harry meets Richie's man Freddie at a pub. Harry tells him that he knows about his relationship with Vron and compels him to bring weapons into the Stevenson home without being caught.

Freddie reluctantly agrees, and he hides the weapons somewhere out of the way so Harry can get to them during the wake. Even though it's risky, Harry thinks Richie won't make a move at the funeral because the police and press will be there.

When Richie speaks at the funeral, he uses obscene language and Bible verses that are clearly threats against the Harrigans. Richie tells Eddie that he knows Eddie killed Tommy and not Valjon. At the funeral, Richie gives a provocative eulogy, referencing biblical passages that serve as veiled threats to the Harrigans.

Vron makes fun of Maeve at the funeral, which leaves her furious. Kevin drugs her to keep her in control. When she wakes up the next morning, she thinks Conrad had drugged her. She screams and leaves, telling Paul to put a bomb in Vron's car.

Vron starts her car before going shopping, and it explodes, killing her right away. Vron's death is a major turning point in the series. It is supposed to give way to the gang war that Maeve has been pushing for and sets the stage for more fighting between the Stevensons and the Harrigans.

What to expect from MobLand episode 6

A still from MobLand (Image via Paramount+)

In MobLand episode 6, the tensions between the Harrigans and the Stevensons reach new heights, following the escalation of violence set in motion by Maeve's actions in the previous episode.

The official synopsis reveals that two warring crime families will clash in a battle that threatens to destroy empires and ruin lives. Harry Da Souza, caught between both families, will be forced to make critical decisions that will affect his future and the future of both families.

The characters are supposed to face personal and moral dilemmas, with betrayals, power struggles, and shifting alliances in MobLand episode 6. With the gang war now underway, the focus will be on how each family maneuvers to gain the upper hand.

MobLand episode 6 will also delve deeper into the fallout from Vron’s death, which will no doubt fuel the fire of conflict. The episode is likely to provide a continuation of the power struggle, with each character’s loyalties being tested.

MobLand episode 6 will air on Paramount+ on May 4, 2025.

