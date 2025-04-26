What time will MobLand episode 5 be released on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

MobLand episode 5 will be available on Paramount+ on April 27, 2025, at 12 am PT. Titled Funeral for a Friend, the upcoming episode promises more tension, power struggles, and tough choices. The Harrigan and Stevenson families will continue to face trouble, with new twists and turns designed to keep audiences interested.

Ad

The London-based Harrigans are a notorious crime family currently locked in a dangerous feud with the Stevensons—one that could destroy their crime networks and cost them their lives.

A smart "fixer" for the Harrigan family, Harry Da Souza, is brought in to handle the growing conflict. As things get worse between the two families, Harry's job becomes very important to protect the Harrigans' interests and stop a full-on gang war.

Ad

Trending

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“Kevin and Harry assess scenarios in a search for insurance and an exit strategy; looking for a way back in, Brendan approaches Seraphina; left to their own devices, Bella and Jan commiserate; Richie makes a proposal; Maeve strikes.”

MobLand episode 5 releases on April 27, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

MobLand episode 5 will premiere on Paramount+ at 12:00 am PT on April 27, 2025. This is when the episode will officially become available for streaming for all users in the United States. However, release times may vary depending on your location, so it’s important to check the exact time in your region.

To make it easier for viewers worldwide, here’s a table with the release times for MobLand episode 5 in various time zones:

Ad

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) April 27, 2025, Sunday 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) April 27, 2025, Sunday 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) April 27, 2025, Sunday 5:00 am UK (BST) April 27, 2025, Sunday 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) April 27, 2025, Sunday 9:00 am India (IST) April 27, 2025, Sunday 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) April 27, 2025, Sunday 8:00 am Philippines (PHT) April 27, 2025, Sunday 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) April 27, 2025, Sunday 5:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) April 27, 2025, Sunday 7:00 pm

Ad

Where to watch MobLand episode 5?

MobLand episode 5 can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+, which offers two subscription plans as of April 2025. The Essential Plan costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually, with ads during on-demand content.

The Paramount+ with Showtime plan is priced at $12.99 per month or $119.99 annually, offering ad-free streaming and additional Showtime content. Both plans support streaming on multiple devices.

Also read: How many episodes of MobLand season 1 are left?

MobLand episode 4 recap

Ad

In MobLand episode 4, titled Rat Trap, the Harrigan family has to deal with the results of their power struggle with the Stevensons. The episode reveals more details surrounding the murder of Tommy Stevenson. Furthermore, it is revealed that Maeve Harrigan planned the killing with the help of her grandson, Eddie, to strengthen their control over the criminal underworld.

Read more: Mobland season 1 complete release schedule

As Maeve tricks Eddie into thinking the murder was necessary, things get worse between the two families. Meanwhile, Harry Da Souza's job is to silence people who might reveal the truth. He talks to Antoine, a Frenchman who is giving the Harrigans trouble, about this.

Ad

As the episode progresses, Richie Stevenson makes the Harrigans go to Tommy's funeral, which puts them in a tough spot.

With the Stevensons still posing a significant threat, the betrayal and violence are far from over. Additionally, the episode shows the growing strain between Harry and his wife, Jan, as the dangers of his criminal lifestyle take a toll on their relationship.

What to expect from MobLand episode 5?

MobLand episode 5, titled Funeral for a Friend, is expected to have a lot of tension and hard choices. Kevin and Harry are still trying to figure out how to get insurance and how to leave, but their efforts are making things more difficult.

Ad

Brendan goes up to Seraphina because he is desperate to find a way back into the group. While this is going on, Bella and Jan are left to think about their lives, which shows how they are friends amidst all the chaos. Richie comes up with a new idea that might change the balance of power, and Maeve makes a big move that will surprise everyone.

Also read: MobLand: What is a Grass? Explained

Ad

This episode looks like it will go into the complicated reasons why the characters do what they do and the constantly shifting power dynamics in the world of the mob. Viewers can expect more shocking revelations and intense fights that will keep them glued to their screens as the story goes on.

MobLand episode 5 will be available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More