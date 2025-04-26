What time will MobLand episode 5 be released on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

MobLand episode 5 will be available on Paramount+ on April 27, 2025, at 12 am PT. Titled Funeral for a Friend, the upcoming episode promises more tension, power struggles, and tough choices. The Harrigan and Stevenson families will continue to face trouble, with new twists and turns designed to keep audiences interested.
The London-based Harrigans are a notorious crime family currently locked in a dangerous feud with the Stevensons—one that could destroy their crime networks and cost them their lives.
A smart "fixer" for the Harrigan family, Harry Da Souza, is brought in to handle the growing conflict. As things get worse between the two families, Harry's job becomes very important to protect the Harrigans' interests and stop a full-on gang war.
The official synopsis of the episode reads:
“Kevin and Harry assess scenarios in a search for insurance and an exit strategy; looking for a way back in, Brendan approaches Seraphina; left to their own devices, Bella and Jan commiserate; Richie makes a proposal; Maeve strikes.”
MobLand episode 5 releases on April 27, 2025
MobLand episode 5 will premiere on Paramount+ at 12:00 am PT on April 27, 2025. This is when the episode will officially become available for streaming for all users in the United States. However, release times may vary depending on your location, so it’s important to check the exact time in your region.
To make it easier for viewers worldwide, here’s a table with the release times for MobLand episode 5 in various time zones:
Where to watch MobLand episode 5?
MobLand episode 5 can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+, which offers two subscription plans as of April 2025. The Essential Plan costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually, with ads during on-demand content.
The Paramount+ with Showtime plan is priced at $12.99 per month or $119.99 annually, offering ad-free streaming and additional Showtime content. Both plans support streaming on multiple devices.
Also read: How many episodes of MobLand season 1 are left?
MobLand episode 4 recap
In MobLand episode 4, titled Rat Trap, the Harrigan family has to deal with the results of their power struggle with the Stevensons. The episode reveals more details surrounding the murder of Tommy Stevenson. Furthermore, it is revealed that Maeve Harrigan planned the killing with the help of her grandson, Eddie, to strengthen their control over the criminal underworld.
Read more: Mobland season 1 complete release schedule
As Maeve tricks Eddie into thinking the murder was necessary, things get worse between the two families. Meanwhile, Harry Da Souza's job is to silence people who might reveal the truth. He talks to Antoine, a Frenchman who is giving the Harrigans trouble, about this.
As the episode progresses, Richie Stevenson makes the Harrigans go to Tommy's funeral, which puts them in a tough spot.
With the Stevensons still posing a significant threat, the betrayal and violence are far from over. Additionally, the episode shows the growing strain between Harry and his wife, Jan, as the dangers of his criminal lifestyle take a toll on their relationship.
What to expect from MobLand episode 5?
MobLand episode 5, titled Funeral for a Friend, is expected to have a lot of tension and hard choices. Kevin and Harry are still trying to figure out how to get insurance and how to leave, but their efforts are making things more difficult.
Brendan goes up to Seraphina because he is desperate to find a way back into the group. While this is going on, Bella and Jan are left to think about their lives, which shows how they are friends amidst all the chaos. Richie comes up with a new idea that might change the balance of power, and Maeve makes a big move that will surprise everyone.
Also read: MobLand: What is a Grass? Explained
This episode looks like it will go into the complicated reasons why the characters do what they do and the constantly shifting power dynamics in the world of the mob. Viewers can expect more shocking revelations and intense fights that will keep them glued to their screens as the story goes on.
MobLand episode 5 will be available to stream on Paramount+.