MobLand episode 4 ending explained: Who was behind Tommy's death?

MobLand episode 4, titled Rat Trap, aired on Paramount+ on April 20, 2025. This episode continues the gripping and intense story of the Harrigan family and their fight with the Stevensons.

Ad

The focus shifts to figuring out what happened with Tommy Stevenson's death, a big event that escalates the family's conflict. It delves deeper into the challenges the Harrigans face in dealing with their enemies and the people they trust.

While it became clear in episode 3 who killed Tommy, episode 4 shows that both Maeve and Eddie Harrigan were behind his death. Despite earlier attempts to confuse everyone and put the blame on someone else, the episode makes it clear that Eddie, with Maeve's help, killed Tommy.

Ad

Trending

Maeve reassures Eddie that killing Tommy was necessary for the Harrigans to keep their position of power in their criminal empire.

MobLand episode 4 presents how she manipulates Eddie, saying:

"No one thinks you are a cunt... When you cut Tommy up that sent a message... we're about to send another.."

This episode makes it clear that Maeve, not Eddie, is the mastermind behind Tommy's death, orchestrating it as part of a bigger plan to take control of the future of the Harrigan family.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from MobLand episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

The ending of MobLand episode 4 comes with so many shocking revelations

A still from MobLand episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

At the end of MobLand episode 4, many shocking information and plot twists are revealed. As the episode concludes, Richie Stevenson tells the Harrigans that they have to go to Tommy's funeral because he knows they know who killed him. Richie thinks that going to the funeral will either show that they are innocent or prove that they are guilty.

Ad

This setup puts the Harrigans in a tough spot, as they have to decide whether to show up and risk being attacked or not show up and be seen as responsible for Tommy's death. The last few minutes of the episode are tense, with the consequences of their decision still unclear.

Richie also orders Harry Da Souza to kill Valjon, the man who supposedly confessed to killing Tommy. Harry does what he is told and uses brutal force to clear Richie's mind. However, doubts remain about how Tommy died, which means that the two families will have more fights in the future.

Ad

Also read: MobLand episode 3 ending explained

Harry’s confrontation with Antoine

A still from MobLand episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

In MobLand episode 4, Harry gets into a heated argument with Antoine, a Frenchman who has been giving the Harrigans, especially Bella, a lot of trouble. At the start of the episode, Harry goes after Antoine because he has a sting video that could reveal Lord Pennock, a key figure in the ongoing conflict between the Harrigans and their rivals.

Ad

Harry's job is clear: get back all the copies of the video and make sure Antoine can't stop Bella from carrying out her plans.

Harry's usual scary presence makes the scene stand out. Antoine, clearly scared, tries to bribe Harry with money, hoping to keep him quiet or convince him to work together. However, Harry sees through Antoine's plan and quickly lets him know that he is wrong.

Also read: MobLand episode 4 - Release date & time, where to watch

Ad

Using threats and physical force, Harry pressures Antoine into handing over all copies of the sting video. This tense situation shows how cruel Harry can be and how much he loves Bella and the Harrigans.

It's still not clear what Antoine's real goals are. He could be a spy, a reporter, or someone hired to find out bad things about the Harrigans.

Jan and Gina’s dilemma that follows further

A still from MobLand episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Another important part of MobLand episode 4 is how Harry and his wife, Jan, are having a hard time getting along. Jan is increasingly worried about Harry's risky lifestyle, but Harry has to keep his family safe by not telling them about his actions. Their conversation shows how their personal and professional lives are at odds with each other.

Ad

Jan's anger at Harry's profession and the fact that he has to keep things secret only grows, making their relationship more complicated. This subplot builds on the main theme of loyalty vs. family by showing Jan's struggle with the moral cost of Harry's friendship with the Harrigans.

As the episode goes on, her emotional struggle becomes clearer, which could lead to problems within the Da Souza family.

Also read: Where was MobLand filmed? All shooting locations explored

Ad

Maeve’s machinations and pact with Eddie

A still from MobLand episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

The partnership between Eddie and Maeve is further explored in MobLand episode 4. Maeve's words of comfort help Eddie deal with his mixed feelings about killing Tommy. Eddie is persuaded by her that the murder was not only necessary but also a smart move to make the Harrigan family stronger. However, as the episode goes on, the balance of power between Maeve and Eddie changes.

Ad

Eddie is pushed by her to make drastic choices, like killing Tommy Stevenson, which she says is necessary to show their power.

Maeve's big plans slowly become clear, and it's clear that she wants to hurt her husband, Conrad, and eventually take his place as leader of the Harrigans. Her plans add a dangerous element of betrayal from within, which makes her one of the most dangerous characters in the series.

Ad

It was Maeve's cold and planned intention to kill Tommy Stevenson because she wanted to take back control and power in the Harrigan family. From the start, Maeve's goals were clear. She wanted to make a statement because she was fed up with Conrad's growing lack of involvement in the family's criminal business.

Also read: How many episodes of MobLand season 1 are left?

A key part of Maeve's plan was to get Eddie, her grandson, to kill the person. Eddie was hesitant at first, but Maeve persuaded him that the family needed to stay together and become strong in the future. She convinced him that Tommy's death would send a strong message to their enemies and keep the Harrigans from being seen as weak or easy to attack.

Ad

Eddie quickly lost his doubts when Maeve manipulated him and told him that the murder would make him look strong to his family and other criminal groups.

Maeve brought Valjon to tackle Tommy’s death

A still from MobLand episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Over several episodes, the plan to kill Tommy came together. Eddie's actions during their night out were planned by Maeve, placing Tommy in a weak position. At first, Eddie was supposed to corner Tommy in a safer place, but their plans were delayed due to unplanned events like Tommy's friends showing up and someone getting stabbed at the club.

Ad

Despite these interruptions, Eddie's call to Valjon, a criminal friend, set the stage for the fatal meeting. Eddie got Tommy to go to the club with the help of Maeve, where Eddie killed him.

Maeve then had Valjon get rid of Tommy's body to ensure no evidence linked the murder to the Harrigans. Maeve made certain that Valjon was paid to cut Tommy's body into pieces after Eddie killed him. This way, the Stevensons would never be able to find the body or prove who really killed Tommy.

Ad

Also read: MobLand (2025): Full list of cast and characters

Conrad’s suspicion grows

A still from MobLand episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

At the same time, Conrad, the head of the Harrigan family, starts to doubt and grow suspicious. Some people around him, like Harry and Jan, start to make him doubt their loyalty. He gets angry with Jan and tells her to stop seeing her therapist and help Harry with his job with the Harrigans instead.

Ad

Conrad's scary presence is felt throughout the episode, and it becomes clearer that he doesn't trust Harry. He thinks that Harry might be working against the family, even though he is loyal, especially since the police were told where Archie's body was found.

As Conrad's paranoia grows, his suspicions make things tense, and the loyalty of his closest friends is called into question.

Richie requests a funeral

At the end of MobLand episode 4, Richie Stevenson makes the Harrigans do something very important and scary: he wants them to go to Tommy's funeral. Although Richie claims to believe Valjon's confession that he killed Tommy, he still has doubts about the Harrigans' involvement.

Ad

For those still unsure, Richie is adamant that the Harrigans' attendance at the funeral will either show that they are innocent or confirm that they are guilty. If they say no, it will look like they are guilty, which will make it more likely that they killed Tommy.

Also read: MobLand: What is a Grass? Explained

A still from MobLand episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

This request places the Harrigans in a difficult position. Going to the funeral would put them in danger because the Stevensons would know they were there and could set them up for an ambush. But if they refused, it would make them look guilty, which could lead to a fight between the two families.

Ad

Also read: How many episodes are there in the MobLand series?

For the Harrigans, Richie's request is both a psychological game and a way to gain power because it makes them choose between being open and suspicious.

MobLand episode 4 is available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE