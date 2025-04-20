MobLand episode 4 - Release date & time, where to watch and more

MobLand episode 4, titled Rat Trap, is slated to release on April 20, 2025, on Paramount+. The series, created by Ronan Bennett, premiered on March 30, 2025, and features Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy as its lead stars. Among its executive producers are Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Ivan Atkinson, Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, Kris Thykier, Dean Baker, Anthony Byrne, and others.

The last episode saw Harry making an attempt to stall Richie from going after the Harrigans for killing his son, Tommy. However, things may come to a head in episode 4, with both families preparing for a showdown.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Two mob families clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives."

What time will MobLand episode 4 be released?

MobLand episode 4 is scheduled to release at 3 am ET/12 am PT on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Titled Rat Trap, the episode has a runtime of 50-60 minutes. Below is the episode's release schedule across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 3:00 am Central Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 2:00 am Mountain Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 1:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 7:00 am Central European Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 9:00 am Eastern European Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 9:00 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 12:30 pm

Where to watch MobLand episode 4?

Fans can watch MobLand episode 4 exclusively on Paramount+. The streaming service offers two main subscription plans: Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan costs $7.99 per month and $59.99 per year. Furthermore, the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan is priced at $12.99 per month and $119.99 per year.

A brief recap of MobLand episode 3

Following the revelation of Tommy's death at the end of episode 2, Harry goes into full damage control mode. He learns that Eddie stabbed Tommy 50-60 times at the club and then paid the manager, Valjon, £10,000 to dump his dead body.

Meanwhile, Tommy's father, Richie, blows up Kevin's (Eddie's father) house in desperation of finding his son. Worried about the escalating situation, Harry sends his wife, Jan, and daughter, Gina, away on a friend's boat for their own safety. Fearing an all-out war between the rival gangs, Harry decides to placate Richie for the time being by offering Valjon as the fall guy.

Richie collects his son's remains and his alleged killer at Moody's boxing gym, but warns Harry that he will properly vet him for the truth.

When Conrad finds out about Eddie's actions, he plans to take out Kevin and his inner circle before they can avenge Tommy's death. Maeve brags about her grandson murdering a 'Stevenson' in front of her step-daughter Seraphina, leading the two women to take jibes at each other. Later, Seraphina comes clean about Brendan's proposition to Conrad, who asks her to find out more about his plans.

Moreover, Kevin's wife, Bella, records a secret meeting between her French client, Antoine, and her estranged father, where the latter promises a meeting with the Prime Minister for the right price. She hands over the tape to Antoine for 'insurance' at his behest. However, when he ends up blackmailing her instead, Bella turns to Harry for help.

Throughout MobLand episode 3, Harry has been followed by detective Fisk in search of evidence for Archie's murder. He finds it by the end of the episode, when an anonymous tip helps his team find and dig up Archie's dead body.

What to expect from MobLand episode 4?

MobLand episode 4 will likely see the two gangs, Stevensons and Harrigans, inching closer to a full-blown war. If Valjon cracks under the pressure and tells the truth about Tommy's death, Richie will leave no stone unturned to destroy the Harrigans.

Furthermore, the episode may reveal Maeve's hand in Tommy's planned murder or cover-up, setting her up as a more dangerous character than previously imagined. Harry will perhaps be forced to handle Bella's messy situation with the political blackmail scheme, while also dealing with detective Fisk and stopping him from getting too close to exposing the Harrigans.

MobLand episode 4 will air exclusvely on Paramount+.

