How many episodes of MobLand season 1 are left? Episode count, release schedule and more

MobLand season 1 is a British crime drama that takes viewers deep into the dangerous world of organized crime. The show premiered in late March 2025 on Paramount Plus and stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren.

Rat Trap, the fourth episode, aired on April 20, 2025. It follows Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the wealthy Harrigan family, as he has to deal with a dangerous underworld where rival families are getting angrier with each other. There are six episodes left, and until June 1, 2025, new ones will come out every week.

The series centers on the Harrigans, a London-based crime family, and their growing feud with the Stevenson family. Betrayal, violence, and power struggles form the backdrop of the show. Harry's job is to maintain peace, but the rising tension between the two families only makes things worse and more dangerous.

As Harry attempts to keep things under control, the stakes continue to rise, especially following a brutal murder that threatens to ignite an all-out gang war.

Upcoming episodes of MobLand season 1

The remaining episodes of MobLand season 1 will roll out weekly, with viewers eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this crime drama. Here is a breakdown of the upcoming episodes:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Day and Date Release Time (US) Episode 5 Funeral for a Friend April 27, 2025 12:00 am Episode 6 Antwerp Blues May 4, 2025 12:00 am Episode 7 The Crossroads May 11, 2025 12:00 am Episode 8 Helter Skelter May 18, 2025 12:00 am Episode 9 Beggars Banquet May 25, 2025 12:00 am Episode 10 The Beast in Me June 1, 2025 12:00 am

Where to watch MobLand season 1?

Paramount Plus offers two subscription plans for viewers to stream MobLand season 1. The Essential plan costs $8 per month, providing access to the series with ads. For an ad-free experience and added features like Showtime programming, the Showtime plan is available for $13 per month.

One can stream live sports and content that you've already bought with both plans. Paying for the whole year at once will save you money. Paramount Plus also lets new users try it out for free. One can stream MobLand in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. It has been available internationally since March 30, 2025.

What happened in MobLand season 1 to date?

MobLand season 1 is a deep dive into the world of organized crime. It focuses on the Harrigan family, a powerful criminal family in London, and the many fights and betrayals that are trying to break them up.

Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) is a street-smart fixer for the Harrigan family. His job is to keep the rival Stevenson family from starting a full-scale gang war with the Harrigans. As things get worse, Harry's role as a peacemaker between these dangerous groups becomes even more important. He has to keep his cool as things get worse.

Soon, the reality about the murder of Tommy Stevenson comes out. Valjon, the club manager hired to get rid of Tommy's body, is severely beaten by Kevin and Harry, who then force him to tell the truth.

Valjon's confession shows the disturbing truth: Eddie Harrigan killed Tommy by stabbing him 50 to 60 times in a fit of rage. Eddie's actions were rash and didn't make sense, which shows how unstable and unpredictable he is. Eddie's complete lack of remorse or explanation is the scariest part. It shows how unstable he is and how dangerous his position is in the family.

Due to his ties to the Harrigans, Valjon has to hide the crime and make up a story that Tommy was killed during a failed attempt to kidnap him. This false story is just a short-term fix to buy the Harrigans some time and keep Tommy's father, Richie Stevenson, from getting back at them right away.

But Harry knows time is running out. Richie has sent killers to kill Harry and his family, making things even more difficult for Harry as he tries desperately to stop a full-scale gang war. Harry's sneakiness is shown when he delivers Tommy's severed body to Richie, keeping his promise even though it is a horrible delivery. This isn't just a peace offering, even though it seems to be.

Harry also brings Valjon with him, using his life as a bargaining chip to get Richie to believe the lie. Valjon's choice to give up his honor and reputation is a turning point in the episode that shows how hard life is in the criminal world and how often people have to give up their morals to stay alive.

Richie's grief over his son's death adds emotional depth to his character. Once portrayed as a cruel gangster, Richie now shows vulnerability and heartbreak. It's no longer just business that makes him want to get even; it's highly private. Since Richie is emotionally weak, he becomes more likeable, even though his revenge is not yet taken.

The manipulative actions of Maeve, Eddie’s wife, also become a highlight in the Harrigan family. She takes advantage of the tension between Eddie and Conrad to weaken Conrad's authority and get more power in the family for herself. Maeve is one of the most dangerous and unpredictable characters in the series because she can use situations to her advantage.

Along with the family problems, Bella's side story gets more intense when she joins a plan to show how corrupt her father, Conrad, is. She has plans, but Antoine betrays her, which makes things more difficult and adds to the growing power struggles in the Harrigan empire.

The betrayals and power struggles within the family, along with Richie's threat of revenge, seem to make the next episodes even more intense and dramatic.

MobLand season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.

