Mobland season 1 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Mobland season 1 is a British crime drama series created by Ronan Bennett. The show's first episode aired on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025. The show has a cast led by Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren. Guy Ritchie directed parts of it.
Season 1 of Mobland is about a fierce power struggle between the Harrigans and the Stevensons, two crime families from London. Tom Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, who helps the Harrigan family through tough times. As things get worse and a gang war seems likely to happen, it becomes his job to look out for their best interests.
The plot of the series is made up of betrayals, shifting loyalties, and violent fights. The show follows the Harrigan family and how they fight to keep their criminal empire in check.
When family secrets come to light, betrayal and violence happen as family loyalty is put to the test. The son, Eddie Harrigan, is torn between duty and morality, while his grandmother, Maeve Harrigan, spins events to keep her power in the family.
Mobland season 1 complete release schedule
Mobland season 1 airs weekly on Paramount+, with new episodes released every Sunday at 12 am PT. The show began airing on March 30, 2025, and will conclude on June 1, 2025.
Where to watch MobLand episodes
Episodes of MobLand season 1 are available on Paramount+. Viewers will need to sign up for the streaming service in order to watch. There are two main subscription plans for Paramount+. The Essential plan costs $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year, and the Premium plan with Showtime costs $12.99 a month or $119.99 a year.
What happens in MobLand season 1
In MobLand season 1, the Harrigans and the Stevensons, two London crime families, face troubles with each other. With the help of Conrad Harrigan's grandson Eddie, and the family matriarch Maeve, the Harrigan family rules the city's underworld.
Harry Da Souza, a smart and cruel fixer, is hired to look out for the Harrigans' best interests as things get worse between them and the Stevensons, led by Richie Stevenson.
At the start of the season, both families are fighting over important criminal operations. Eddie Harrigan gets deeply involved in his family's criminal activities. He has mixed feelings about being loyal and starts having personal doubts.
Maeve Harrigan secretly controls Eddie and forces him to take risks that will help the family get ahead. Tommy Stevenson is killed in the middle of the season. It turns out that Eddie killed Tommy under the influence of Maeve. This event makes the fight between the two families worse. Richie Stevenson wants revenge, which starts a chain of violent fights.
As the series goes on, the Harrigans become more divided among themselves. Maeve works towards her own goals while Conrad tries to keep everyone together. Eddie feels worse and worse about what he did, but Maeve still has control over him.
With the upcoming episodes, things are supposed to get more heated as the Stevensons get closer to fighting back at them. The Harrigan family's empire is about to fall apart, and their future is still uncertain because of betrayals, secrets, and violence that keep putting their lives in danger.
Mobland season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.