Who plays Vron Stevenson in MobLand? Meet the actress behind the role

Vron Stevenson is a key character in the Paramount+ TV series, MobLand. Vron is the wife of the South London-based Stevenson family's up-and-coming leader, Richie Stevenson. The character's brutal fate in MobLand episode 5 has led many to wonder if this is the last time they will see the actress, Annie Cooper, appear as Vron Stevenson.

MobLand is a crime drama TV series in which Tom Hardy plays the role of a fixer named Harry Da Souza. Harry works for the London-based Harrigan crime family, tasked with preventing their rivalry with the Stevensons from escalating. However, his efforts often fall short, and the two families frequently find themselves at cross purposes.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for MobLand. Readers' discretion is advised.

Everything to know about MobLand's Annie Cooper

British actress Annie Cooper plays Vron Stevenson in MobLand. Vron is a complicated character, as while she is married to Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell), she also has an affair with one of his henchmen, Freddie. When Vron's son Tommy Stevenson goes missing, she urges her husband to find their son, which leads to a confrontation with the Harrigans.

Born in Helsingborg, Sweden, Cooper began taking ballet lessons at three and ventured into the gymnastics world the following year. At ten, she auditioned and won a scholarship to attend Sylvia Young Theatre School in Marylebone, London.

While training at theatre school, Annie Cooper appeared in several TV shows, films, and commercials. She has also appeared on the West End stage as an actress. Since she graduated from theatre school, she has played a variety of roles. Some of her most notable projects include Coronation Street, Above Suspicion, and The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.

What happens to Annie Cooper's Vron Stevenson in MobLand?

Vron Stevenson's affair with Freddie allowed Harry to blackmail the latter into letting him smuggle some weapons at the wake and funeral of Vron and Richie's son, Tommy Stevenson (Felix Edwards). Harry had to take this step to ensure the Harrigans' safety at the event if things went south.

Maeve (Helen Mirren) and Conrad Harrigan's (Pierce Brosnan) marriage was not in the best place. When Maeve discovered that Conrad was cheating on her, she was enraged and had no plans to let anyone sideline her in the Harrigan family's power dynamics.

Maeve Harrigan's anger reached a new level when Vron Stevenson insulted her at Tommy's funeral by asking her about her intimacy with Conrad. Kevin Harrigan, Maeve and Conrad's son, was aware of the consequences this could entail. So, he had drugged his mother to keep her from making any rash decisions.

However, Kevin Harrigan's plan was only partly successful. In her anger, Maeve ordered one of their henchmen, Paul, to plant a bomb in Vron Stevenson's car. The next morning, Vron left her house to get into her car and go shopping.

Unfortunately, the car explodes the moment Vron turns on the key. An aerial shot of the explosion was shown at the end of the MobLand episode 5. Vron Stevenson's death is certainly going to be a turning point for the show as a gang war between the Harrigans and Stevensons looks inevitable now.

MobLand is available to stream on Paramount+.

