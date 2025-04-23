"There’s always going to be conflict" - Pierce Brosnan responds to Helen Mirren, calling the concept of James Bond 'born out of profound sexism'

Pierce Brosnan plays Conrad Harrigan, the head of a London crime family, in Guy Ritchie’s MobLand on Paramount+. His on-screen wife, Maeve Harrigan, is played by Helen Mirren.

On April 2, 2025, Brosnan responded to Mirren’s criticism of the James Bond franchise in an interview with People Magazine. He partly agreed with her and added his own thoughts.

"But there's a certain world and room to move within the proscenium arch of what [Bond creator and author] Ian Fleming put down. So there's always going to be conflict," he said.

For the unversed, in an interview with The London Standard dated March 27, 2025, Mirren disapproved of the idea of a female James Bond.

"The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism," she said.

Mirren added that she would tell original stories about women in espionage from history.

"Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who've worked in that world."

Brosnan famously appeared as James Bond in four movies released from 1995 to 2002. Daniel Craig took over the role of the fictional secret agent in 2005's Casino Royale.

Helen Mirren is not a fan of the James Bond franchise

James Bond is one of the highest-grossing film franchises in cinema history. Daniel Craig announced his retirement from the role in 2021 after appearing as the British spy in five movies. Since then, Amazon MGM Studios has acquired creative control over the franchise, and an actor is yet to be cast in the role.

In the aforementioned interview with The London Standard, Helen Mirren was asked about her views on the franchise being under the creative control of an American producing company. She said that she was never really a fan of Bond and further stated:

"The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond."

Mirren clarified that this did not mean she was not a fan of her co-star Pierce Brosnan, who embodied the character for several years.

"I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan. I mean, oh my god. Obviously, he’s gorgeous and everything, and I think he’s fabulous in MobLand, but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you’ll ever have the pleasure to work with."

She also stated that she had met and was familiar with Daniel Craig, whom she described as "a very lovely, gracious person".

Pierce Brosnan expressed his interest in returning as James Bond

After retiring as James Bond, Pierce Brosnan has appeared in several acclaimed movies such as Mamma Mia! and The Matador. He is not opposed to reprising his character as the acclaimed British spy in another film.

According to a PEOPLE article published on April 2, 2025, in an interview with Today, Brosnan claimed he would like to return as Bond.

"Let’s see where the wind takes us. Let’s see what happens. They know where to find me. Why not."

The Misfits actor also suggested that AI can be used to bring him back as Bond, and he is content to leave his legacy the way it is.

