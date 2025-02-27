Which James Bond movies did Timothy Dalton star in? British actor is saddened by Amazon taking over the iconic franchise

Amazon MGM Studios reached a $1 billion agreement with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to gain complete control of the James Bond franchise from them. Timothy Dalton, the former James Bond actor, expressed his disappointment with Amazon's recent takeover of the iconic spy franchise.

Dalton, who played 007 in The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989), shared his thoughts in an interview with The Daily Telegraph on February 25, 2025. He praised Broccoli's stewardship of the series while voicing uncertainty about Amazon's plans.

Timothy Dalton expresses concerns over Amazon's control of the James Bond franchise

"It is one of the few wonderful stories we've got in film that is British. The leading character is British. We can call it our own," said Timothy Dalton emphasizing Bond's deep British roots.

His comments reflect broader concerns that an American company's control might alter the franchise's identity. Dalton praised Barbara Broccoli as "one of the best women in the world" and commended her ability to safeguard Bond's heritage.

After sealing the acquisition, Amazon Movie boss Mike Hopkins declared that the company remains dedicated to safeguarding the journey of James Bond movies. He emphasized that Bond represents the most enduring film character of the past six decades and Amazon feels privileged to protect his heritage as it welcomes the evolution of 007.

However, Timothy Dalton remained skeptical, saying, "I have no idea what Amazon would do with it, and I have no idea what the relationship of Amazon to the Broccolis will be. But it is a damn fine series of movies. I was watching it when I was young, we all were. It's been part of our lives, so anything that threatens it is kind of sad."

Daniel Craig, who portrayed Bond from Casino Royale (2006) to No Time to Die (2021), also addressed the change. He released a statement saying,

"My respect, admiration, and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them," as reported by The Guardian on February 26.

Meanwhile, Amazon's executive chairman, Jeff Bezos, took to social media to engage fans in discussion of potential casting choices for the next Bond. Speculation over Daniel Craig's replacement has been ongoing, and actors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton, Damson Idris, Theo James, and Henry Cavill have frequently been mentioned.

The film production division of Amazon MGM Studios has yet to provide public information about James Bond production plans. Insider reports published by The Times demonstrate that Amazon MGM Studios intends to create new James Bond products including spin-offs and streaming content.

Timothy Dalton stressed the importance of maintaining Bond's British essence, emphasizing that the franchise was born in Britain and should remain rooted in its origins. His concern aligns with broader industry trends, where major franchises like Star Wars have faced criticism for over-expansion through streaming platforms.

Since its debut in 1962 with Dr. No, the Bond franchise has amassed nearly $8 billion at the global box office. According to The Times, despite Amazon's reassurances, fans and former Bond actors like Timothy Dalton remain watchful of how the series evolves under new leadership.

As of now, no release date has been set for the next Bond film, leaving the franchise's future in uncertainty.

